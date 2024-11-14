Posted in | News | Composites

New Composite Wrap System for Aqueous Environments

BelzonaNov 14 2024

For over 16 years, the composite wrap system, Belzona SuperWrap II, has been applied throughout multiple industries to restore the strength of holed, weakened and corroded assets. Now, the R&D Department at Belzona Limited has honed the capabilities of this technology so that, with the new epoxy resin, Belzona 1984, this technology is now optimized to be applied in aqueous environments.

Application of composite wrap system in submerged environment. Image Credit: Belzona

Surface-Tolerant Composite Repair System Optimized for Underwater Maintenance

One of the key individuals behind the development of the new surface-tolerant composite repair system, Ian Wade, Technical Services Manager at Belzona Limited, explained more: “The Belzona SuperWrap II compliant system already features three resins designed for different application and service temperatures. Belzona 1984 is the latest development in this system, engineered specifically with surface tolerance in mind. This resin can be applied directly to damp, wet and underwater surfaces without the need for abrasive blasting.”

Ian continued: “Once cured, Belzona 1984 resists temperatures of up to 50 °C (122 °F) and can be applied in temperatures ranging from 5 °C to 40 °C (41 °F to 104 °F). The Belzona SuperWrap II system can be applied as a composite wrap, pad, plate or patch, depending on the application requirements.”

Full Compliance with ISO and ASME Standards

The Belzona 1984 system has undergone rigorous testing and is fully approved for compliance with ISO 24817 and ASME PCC-2 standards. These tests utilized samples which were applied and cured underwater in artificial seawater, representing the worst-case and most aggressive environments. Compliance with these standards demonstrates how Belzona SuperWrap II is optimised for use in a variety of challenging environments, making it a welcome addition to many a maintenance engineer’s repertoire of repair solutions.

Rigorous Training Program Ensures Excellent Standard of Application

In order to apply Belzona SuperWrap II to ISO/ASME standards, applicators are required to complete a rigorous training program at one of Belzona’s 16 training centres located worldwide. By thoroughly equipping applicators with the skills and expertise to successfully apply the composite wrap system, this ensures that an excellent standard of application is maintained.

To uphold this standard, every two years, Belzona’s Corporate Belzona SuperWrap II Trainer Committee conduct a mandatory audit of all Belzona SuperWrap II trainers, facilities as well as internal staff. Upon successful completion of the audit, Belzona SuperWrap II accreditations are then renewed. Again, this process is designed to ensure a consistently safe and successful application of the composite wrap system.

Bypass Carbon- and Cost-Intensive Replacement Process

As industries continue to ratchet up their carbon mitigation measures in line with the net-zero by 2050 pathway, the use of polymeric repair and protection technology offers a real boon for maintenance engineers. The process of replacing damaged assets incurs a hefty carbon footprint, not to mention considerable financial expenditure. With polymeric technology, engineers can successfully bypass the carbon- and cost-intensive process of replacement, and instead rehabilitate their assets and protect them against future damage. Now, this can be achieved even in the most challenging application environments thanks to the surface-tolerant epoxy resin, Belzona 1984.

Source:

Belzona

