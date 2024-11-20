Posted in | News | Automotive Materials | New Product

NewTek Spring-Loaded LVDTs Measure Conformance on Die-Cast Auto Parts as Part of Quality Management

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

New Tek’s spring-loaded LVDTs (Linear Variable Differential Transformers) play an important role in the quality of automotive parts. Approximately 20% of automotive components, including frames, chassis, transmission cases and other structural parts, are produced using casting methods. Auto manufacturers need to measure conformance on these cast parts to identify defects, improve quality and adhere to global quality standards.

Image Credit: NewTek Sensor Solutions

As part of the quality control process, New Tek’s dimensional gage head LVDTs assess variations in size, thickness, shape and other dimensional aspects of cast parts, which can lead to aesthetic and operational issues. For example, precise dimensional accuracy ensures that different automotive components fit together correctly and function accurately.

NewTek’s hermetically-sealed, spring-loaded LVDTs are used in test stands to measure the tolerance at multiple points of a car part. After a component exits the casting or machining area of a production line, it is placed on a test stand where spring-loaded gage head LVDTs perform multiple measurements. Some test stands can have as many as 20 LVDTs. If a part is found to be out of tolerance, the sensor indicates that the part has failed inspection. This data allows auto manufacturers to identify defects and implement changes to enhance quality.

As automotive manufacturing occurs in demanding industrial environments, NewTek’s hermetically- sealed DC-operated gage heads are designed for durability, with a rugged construction that can operate over a wide temperature range of -40° to 185 °F. The sensors are highly repeatable and reliable for over 1 million cycles, exhibiting near-zero drift, excellent repeatability, and a maximum linearity of ±0.25% of the full range.

To cater to specific application requirements, NewTek offers its spring-loaded gage heads with custom options including right angle connectors, extended temperature ranges to 400 °F, mild radiation resistance to 30 MRad, pneumatic probes and custom spring rates.

Source:

NewTek Sensor Solutions

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    NewTek Sensor Solutions. (2024, November 20). NewTek Spring-Loaded LVDTs Measure Conformance on Die-Cast Auto Parts as Part of Quality Management. AZoM. Retrieved on November 20, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63941.

  • MLA

    NewTek Sensor Solutions. "NewTek Spring-Loaded LVDTs Measure Conformance on Die-Cast Auto Parts as Part of Quality Management". AZoM. 20 November 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63941>.

  • Chicago

    NewTek Sensor Solutions. "NewTek Spring-Loaded LVDTs Measure Conformance on Die-Cast Auto Parts as Part of Quality Management". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63941. (accessed November 20, 2024).

  • Harvard

    NewTek Sensor Solutions. 2024. NewTek Spring-Loaded LVDTs Measure Conformance on Die-Cast Auto Parts as Part of Quality Management. AZoM, viewed 20 November 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63941.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback