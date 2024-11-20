NewTek Spring-Loaded LVDTs Measure Conformance on Die-Cast Auto Parts as Part of Quality Management

New Tek’s spring-loaded LVDTs (Linear Variable Differential Transformers) play an important role in the quality of automotive parts. Approximately 20% of automotive components, including frames, chassis, transmission cases and other structural parts, are produced using casting methods. Auto manufacturers need to measure conformance on these cast parts to identify defects, improve quality and adhere to global quality standards.

Image Credit: NewTek Sensor Solutions

As part of the quality control process, New Tek’s dimensional gage head LVDTs assess variations in size, thickness, shape and other dimensional aspects of cast parts, which can lead to aesthetic and operational issues. For example, precise dimensional accuracy ensures that different automotive components fit together correctly and function accurately.

NewTek’s hermetically-sealed, spring-loaded LVDTs are used in test stands to measure the tolerance at multiple points of a car part. After a component exits the casting or machining area of a production line, it is placed on a test stand where spring-loaded gage head LVDTs perform multiple measurements. Some test stands can have as many as 20 LVDTs. If a part is found to be out of tolerance, the sensor indicates that the part has failed inspection. This data allows auto manufacturers to identify defects and implement changes to enhance quality.

As automotive manufacturing occurs in demanding industrial environments, NewTek’s hermetically- sealed DC-operated gage heads are designed for durability, with a rugged construction that can operate over a wide temperature range of -40° to 185 °F. The sensors are highly repeatable and reliable for over 1 million cycles, exhibiting near-zero drift, excellent repeatability, and a maximum linearity of ±0.25% of the full range.

To cater to specific application requirements, NewTek offers its spring-loaded gage heads with custom options including right angle connectors, extended temperature ranges to 400 °F, mild radiation resistance to 30 MRad, pneumatic probes and custom spring rates.