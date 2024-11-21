New Lithium Composite Promises Enhanced Safety and Lifespan

Researchers from the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology have developed a novel lithium composite material that significantly improves safety and lifespan, surpassing current materials by more than three times. This development comes amid the global search for next-generation secondary battery solutions to replace current lithium-ion technology.

Optical microscope images show the growth of lithium as it accumulates on the surface of the control lithium anode and the developed composite anode. (Top) On the conventional lithium anode, lithium dendrites are formed, rapidly increasing in size. (Bottom) On the developed composite material, lithium is deposited much more densely and stably. Image Credit: Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT)

With the help of a new lithium composite that stabilizes lithium growth, the research team led by Dr. Do-Yeob Kim has successfully addressed the issue of uncontrolled lithium metal growth in batteries, which has historically compromised both performance and safety.

This high-stability lithium composite material is expected to significantly advance the development of lithium-metal, lithium-sulfur, and lithium-air batteries. By inhibiting dendritic lithium growth, a common challenge in battery technology, this novel composite tackles one of the most critical obstacles to creating safe and high-performance batteries.

While graphite is currently the most widely used anode material in lithium-ion batteries due to its low cost and safety, its lower energy density and limited capacity make lithium metal an ideal replacement for the anode material in next-generation lithium batteries.

Lithium-metal batteries build up lithium directly on the metal surface, forming "lithium dendrites," in contrast to traditional lithium-ion batteries, which store lithium ions within a solid graphite structure. These dendrites can compromise safety, reduce battery efficiency, and, in extreme cases, cause short circuits and battery explosions.

Dr. Kim's team has introduced a lithium composite material that facilitates ion transport and promotes uniform lithium growth. Unlike traditional methods that rely on high-temperature manufacturing, this composite was developed using a novel technique that physically blends lithium with an electrolyte material.

Testing showed that the composite material reduced dendritic growth and increased battery life by more than three times, demonstrating stable performance over 250 charge and discharge cycles without significant capacity loss. Additionally, under certain conditions, charging speeds improved by over 20 %.

KRICT's technology is already being used in lithium-metal and lithium-sulfur batteries, showing promising results for scalability and large-format pouch cell applications, indicating its potential for commercial use.

This breakthrough offers a foundational advancement in next-generation secondary battery technology, positioning KRICT as a global leader in this high-stakes market. Young-Kook Lee, President, Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology

KRICT's involvement in the Global TOP Strategic Study Initiative, which focuses on the advancement of large-area, high-performance battery technology for next-generation energy solutions, is in line with this study.