Posted in | News | Clean Technology | Energy

Direct Observation of Transverse Thermoelectric Effect in WSi2

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerNov 27 2024

Researchers from Tokyo University of Science and Saitama University achieved the transverse thermoelectric effect (TTE) in the semimetal tungsten disilicide (WSi2). Previous research had demonstrated axis-dependent conduction polarity (ADCP) in WSi2, but the source of this effect and the expected TTE had not been identified in earlier trials. The study was published in the journal PRX Energy.

Transverse thermoelectric generation in WSi2. This paper is the first direct demonstration of the transverse thermoelectric generation in WSi2, and the results could pave the way for more efficient thermoelectric devices. Image credit: Ryuji Okazaki from Tokyo University of Science, Japan

Thermoelectric materials can capture and convert waste heat into useful electricity, improving energy efficiency by turning excess heat into power. This is particularly valuable in industries and vehicles with engines that generate significant waste heat.

These materials also hold the potential for portable power generation in satellites and remote sensors where conventional power sources may not be feasible.

In conventional thermoelectric devices, also known as parallel thermoelectric devices, a voltage is generated in the same direction as the heat flow. Typically, two material types—p-type and n-type—are used, producing voltages in opposing directions. When connected in series, these materials can generate a higher voltage. However, more contact points lead to increased electrical resistance, which reduces power output.

Related Stories

In contrast, transverse thermoelectric devices generate electricity perpendicular to the heat flow, allowing for more efficient thermoelectric conversion with fewer connections.

Materials with "ADCP” or goniopolar conductors, which conduct positive charges (p-type) in one direction and negative charges (n-type) in another, are promising candidates for transverse thermoelectric devices. However, direct demonstrations of the TTE have been limited until now. 

The team, led by Associate Professor Ryuji Okazaki from the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Tokyo University of Science (TUS), included Mr. Shoya Ohsumi from TUS and Dr. Yoshiki J. Sato from Saitama University.

Transverse thermoelectric conversion is a phenomenon that is gaining attention as a new core technology for sensors capable of measuring temperature and heat flow. However, there are only a limited number of such materials, and no design guidelines have been established. This is the first direct demonstration of the transverse thermoelectric conversion in WSi2.

Ryuji Okazaki, Associate Professor, Tokyo University of Science

The researchers examined the characteristics of WSi2 through a combination of computer models and practical testing. At low temperatures, they studied a WSi2 single crystal's thermopower, electrical resistivity, and thermal conductivity along its two crystallographic axes.

They discovered that WSi2's distinct electronic structure, which includes mixed-dimensional Fermi surfaces, is the source of its ADCP. This structure demonstrates the existence of electrons and holes (positive charge carriers) in distinct dimensions.

A Fermi surface is a hypothesized geometrical surface that divides the occupied and unoccupied electronic states of charge carriers within a solid substance. In WSi2, holes create quasi-two-dimensional Fermi surfaces, and electrons create quasi-one-dimensional ones. The direction-specific conductivity produced by these special Fermi surfaces makes the TTE effect possible.

In line with earlier studies, the researchers also noticed differences in these charge carriers' electrical conductivity between samples. The researchers demonstrated through first-principles simulations that these variances resulted from variations in the way charge carriers scatter due to flaws in the WSi2 crystal lattice structure.

This realization is essential for improving the substance and creating dependable thermoelectric devices. By introducing a temperature differential along a certain angle concerning both crystallographic axes, they also showed direct TTE creation in WSi2, producing a voltage perpendicular to the temperature differential.

Our results indicate that WSi2 is a promising candidate for TTE-based devices. We hope this research will lead to the development of new sensors and the discovery of new transverse thermoelectric materials.

Ryuji Okazaki, Associate Professor, Tokyo University of Science

This work advances the development of new materials that can more effectively convert heat into electricity. It provides insights into the mechanism of TTE generation in WSi2 and contributes to the path toward a greener future.

Journal Reference:

Ohsumi, S., et al. (2024) Transverse Thermoelectric Conversion in the Mixed-Dimensional Semimetal WSi2. PRX Energy. doi.org/10.1103/prxenergy.3.043007.

Source:

Tokyo University of Science

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback