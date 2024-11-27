Engineers to Hone Analytical Skills at ABB’s New Skills Hub at UK Service Training Center

ABB unveils analytical training facility at its Service Training Center in Stonehouse, UK

The Skills Hub will provide engineers with a realistic training environment to develop their skills for industrial, power and water utility applications

Accurate water quality measurement is crucial for ensuring both the safety of potable water supplies and the effective treatment of water for industrial and power utility processes to boost efficiency, reduce maintenance, and minimize pollution

ABB has unveiled an analytical training facility, part of its Service Training Center in Stonehouse, UK to equip engineers with expertise in its latest water quality measurement technologies.

The Skills Hub features the technologies used in ABB’s continuous water analysis solutions. Used in power generation and water treatment applications around the world, the systems provide complete water quality monitoring, combining high performance, reliability and service.

“Accurate water quality measurement is key for both the safety of potable water and the effective treatment of water for industrial and power utility processes to boost efficiency and minimize pollution,” said Dr Jonathan Farrington, Technical Manager for ABB Measurement & Analytics’ service business. “The addition of the Skills Hub to our Service Training Center enables engineers to develop their skills in a realistic environment that mirrors the solutions we provide to our customers.”

The new Skills Hub features a fully functioning system that is split in two sections: one focusing on ABB’s full range of analyzers for key parameters within the power industry, and the other showcasing the portfolio of water quality measurement analyzers for the water and wastewater treatment industry.

Both sections utilize an adaptable panel design that can be reconfigured to suit different training requirements, enabling engineers to practice commissioning, operating and servicing the ABB products used in typical analytical measurement applications. Parameters include pH/ORP, conductivity, dissolved oxygen, turbidity, silica, sodium, and chlorine, with the ability for more to be added or swapped out as needed.

By familiarizing customers’ engineers with ABB’s full range of analytical solutions and the types of problems that can occur in a typical application, the Skills Hub will help ABB to ensure that their devices deliver optimum performance at all times. For more information about ABB’s packaged analyzer systems, visit ABB’s website.

