Coral-Inspired Biomimetic Bone Graft for Accelerated Healing

Researchers at Swansea University have created an innovative bone graft substitute inspired by coral. The study, published in the journal Bioactive Materials, accelerates healing and naturally dissolves in the body once the repair process is complete.

(Left) An image of a 3D-printed material implanted in vivo for four weeks. The photo was taken using a scanning electron microscope. Image Credit: Dr Dr Zhidao Xia. (Right) A photo of coral. Image Credit: Jesus Cobaleda

This pioneering research, led by Dr. Zhidao Xia from Swansea University Medical School in collaboration with colleagues from the Faculty of Science and Engineering and various external partners, has been patented.

Bone defects resulting from conditions such as fractures, tumors, and non-healing injuries are among the leading causes of disability globally. Traditionally, doctors use either a patient’s own bone (autograft) or donor bone (allograft) to fill these gaps. However, these approaches present challenges, including limited supply, risk of infection, and ethical concerns.

Using advanced 3D-printing technology, the team has developed a biomimetic material that replicates the porous structure and chemical composition of coral, creating a bone graft substitute that seamlessly integrates with human bone and offers several remarkable benefits:

Rapid healing – Promotes new bone growth within just 2–4 weeks.

Complete integration—After facilitating enhanced regeneration, the material naturally degrades within 6–12 months, leaving behind only healthy bone.

Cost-effective – Unlike natural coral or donor bone, this material can be easily produced in large quantities.

In preclinical in vivo studies, the material demonstrated impressive results: it fully repaired bone defects within 3–6 months and even stimulated the formation of a new layer of strong, healthy cortical bone within four weeks.

Most synthetic bone graft substitutes available today fail to match the performance of natural bone. They either dissolve too slowly, lack proper integration, or lead to side effects such as inflammation. This new material addresses these issues by closely replicating natural bone's structure and biological behavior.

Our invention bridges the gap between synthetic substitutes and donor bone. We’ve shown that it’s possible to create a material that is safe, effective, and scalable to meet global demand. This could end the reliance on donor bone and tackle the ethical and supply issues in bone grafting. Dr. Zhidao Xia, Swansea University Medical School

Innovations like this have the potential to enhance patient quality of life, reduce healthcare costs, and open new avenues for the biomedical industry.

The Swansea University team seeks to collaborate with companies and healthcare organizations to make this transformative technology available to patients worldwide.

Swansea University, UK conducted the study; Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China; Xiangyang Central Hospital, China; Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, USA; Oxford Instruments NanoAnalysis, UK; McGill University, Canada; The Open University, UK; University of Rochester, USA; University of Oxford, UK; and University of Sheffield, UK.

