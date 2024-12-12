3D Printing Software Update: 4D_Additive with New Functionalities for SLM Metal Printing

The updated version of the universal 3D printing software 4D_Additive with new support structures for metal printing will be released in January 2025.

Software update from 4D_Additive with innovative support structures for metal printing. Image Credit: CoreTechnologie GmbH

Software pioneer CoreTechnologie is releasing a revised version of the universal 3D printing software 4D_Additive in January 2025. The software update focuses on innovative support structures for metal printing that are easy to apply and minimise rework on the printed parts.

Simplified Creation of SLM Supports

The user-friendliness of the 4D_Additive software has been significantly increased thanks to tree-like support structures with limited space requirements and analysis for an automatic assignment of the various support areas.

To make work easier for users, stronger supports are automatically generated for the deepest points and for the connection between merging areas. Depending on the orientation of the component, the areas are automatically marked and allow the user to analyse them in advance. The degree of automation is increased by the new analysis function and even less experienced users can reliably create functional support structures for metal printing.

Higher Quality and Less Effort

To improve the quality of the other downskin areas, tree structures are created whose connection points with the component have less contact area, thus reducing expensive and time-consuming rework. Another major advantage of tree structures is that they generate less contact surface on the building platform, as the branches grow upwards on some central trunks.

Contact points on the parts and the tree branches can be deleted or added if the user wants to change the automatically generated support structures.

The 4D_Additive software suite is a versatile solution compatible with all major 3D printers and printing processes. It excels in advanced nesting functions tailored for SLS and MJF printers, alongside robust tools for generating textures and lattice structures. These features enable the creation of lightweight components and other specialized designs. By consolidating the entire workflow for various printing methods and applications, 4D_Additive streamlines operations into a single, comprehensive software package.