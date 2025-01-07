Posted in | News | Materials Research

Environmentally Responsive Foldable Molecular Paths

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerJan 7 2025

In a study published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition, a research team led by Professor Wonyoung Choe in the Department of Chemistry at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), South Korea, unveiled foldable molecular pathways capable of dynamically responding to their environment.

Inspired by the simplicity of folding paper, the researchers explored replicating this flexibility at the molecular level. They utilized zeolitic imidazolate frameworks (ZIFs), a highly porous material, to create foldable molecular pathways. These frameworks can adjust their size, shape, and alignment at the nanoscale in response to changes in temperature, pressure, or gas interactions. This property allows them to control gas flow in a manner similar to how valves regulate water in pipelines.

ZIFs were chosen for their exceptional adaptability. The tetrahedral zinc centers in ZIFs act as hinges, enabling the structure to fold and change dynamically, unlike conventional materials. Using advanced X-ray diffraction techniques, the researchers demonstrated how the framework responded to various stimuli, highlighting its potential for practical applications.

These materials have significant commercial potential. They could be used to develop adaptive filters for more efficient capture of harmful gases or purification systems capable of selectively removing impurities. The study also included a simplified version of the "Plumber’s Nightmare," a complex pore network, suggesting that foldable designs could be key to mastering such intricate structures.

This work demonstrates that foldable mechanisms can be realized at the molecular level, paving the way for advanced molecular materials, such as smart adsorbents. We anticipate transformative applications in energy, environmental science, and biomedicine.

Wonyoung Choe, Professor, Department of Chemistry, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

This study was funded by the National Research Foundation (NRF) of Korea through the Mid-Career Researcher Program and the Hydrogen Energy Innovation Technology Development Project, along with support from the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology.

Journal Reference:

Nam, J., et. al. (2024) Pore Structure Modulation in Kirigamic Zeolitic Imidazolate Framework. Angewandte Chemie International Edition. doi.org/10.1002/anie.202417137

Source:

Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback