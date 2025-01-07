Environmentally Responsive Foldable Molecular Paths

In a study published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition, a research team led by Professor Wonyoung Choe in the Department of Chemistry at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), South Korea, unveiled foldable molecular pathways capable of dynamically responding to their environment.

Inspired by the simplicity of folding paper, the researchers explored replicating this flexibility at the molecular level. They utilized zeolitic imidazolate frameworks (ZIFs), a highly porous material, to create foldable molecular pathways. These frameworks can adjust their size, shape, and alignment at the nanoscale in response to changes in temperature, pressure, or gas interactions. This property allows them to control gas flow in a manner similar to how valves regulate water in pipelines.

ZIFs were chosen for their exceptional adaptability. The tetrahedral zinc centers in ZIFs act as hinges, enabling the structure to fold and change dynamically, unlike conventional materials. Using advanced X-ray diffraction techniques, the researchers demonstrated how the framework responded to various stimuli, highlighting its potential for practical applications.

These materials have significant commercial potential. They could be used to develop adaptive filters for more efficient capture of harmful gases or purification systems capable of selectively removing impurities. The study also included a simplified version of the "Plumber’s Nightmare," a complex pore network, suggesting that foldable designs could be key to mastering such intricate structures.

This work demonstrates that foldable mechanisms can be realized at the molecular level, paving the way for advanced molecular materials, such as smart adsorbents. We anticipate transformative applications in energy, environmental science, and biomedicine. Wonyoung Choe, Professor, Department of Chemistry, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

This study was funded by the National Research Foundation (NRF) of Korea through the Mid-Career Researcher Program and the Hydrogen Energy Innovation Technology Development Project, along with support from the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology.

Journal Reference:

Nam, J., et. al. (2024) Pore Structure Modulation in Kirigamic Zeolitic Imidazolate Framework. Angewandte Chemie International Edition. doi.org/10.1002/anie.202417137