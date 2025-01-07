Posted in | News | Business

Energy Beam Sciences, Inc. Sells Their Tungsten Filament Product, Manufacturing and Associated Assets to Ted Pella, Inc.

Ted Pella, Inc.Jan 7 2025

On December 26, 2024, Energy Beam Sciences, Inc. (“EBS”) announced that they have sold their tungsten filament product, manufacturing and associated assets to Ted Pella, Inc. (“TPI”). Michael Nesta, the owner and President of Energy Beam Sciences, Inc. signed the agreement with Tom Pella, owner and President of Ted Pella, Inc. on November 16, 2024. Energy Beam Sciences, Inc. has ceased manufacture and sales of their tungsten filament product line and Ted Pella, Inc. will commence manufacture of the line soon with sales and service to follow.

“Energy Beam Sciences has been in the business of filament design, production and sales for use in electron microscopes and X-ray instruments since 1965, building a solid reputation for reliability and quality over the past fifty nine years” said Mike Nesta. “As such, we are delighted that Ted Pella, Inc. as another family owned business with a highly regarded reputation in the manufacture of instruments and supplies for electron microscopy will now carry on the production and sales of this line of products.”

Tom Pella commented that, “We are honored that Mike Nesta has entrusted us with the on-going product development, production, sales and service of the filament line his company had built up for close to 60 years. Previously as an EBS distributor, we had provided EBS tungsten filaments to our EM and X-ray customers globally for many years and now look forward also to manufacturing them.”

Energy Beam Sciences, Inc., based in East Granby, CT has served the EM community since 1965.

Ted Pella, Inc., based in Redding, CA has served the research and clinical microscopy community since 1968.

Ted Pella, Inc.

