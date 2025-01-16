Posted in | News | New Product

Scientists Create Tiny Motors that Mimic Nature

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of ManchesterJan 16 2025

Scientists have built an artificial motor capable of mimicking the natural mechanisms that power life.

Related Stories

Just like the proteins in our muscles, which convert chemical energy into power to allow us to perform daily tasks, these tiny rotary motors use chemical energy to generate force, store energy, and perform tasks in a similar way.

The finding, from The University of Manchester and the University of Strasbourg, published in the journal Nature, provides new insights into the fundamental processes that drive life at the molecular level and could open doors for applications in medicine, energy storage, and nanotechnology.

Professor David Leigh, lead researcher from The University of Manchester, said: “Biology uses chemically powered molecular machines for every biological process, such as transporting chemicals around the cell, information processing or reproduction.

By replicating nature at the nanoscale level, we can design entirely new materials with highly specific functions that don’t exist in the natural world. Building this outside of nature also gives us greater simplicity and control over its functions and uses.”

The artificial rotary motors are incredibly tiny—much smaller than a strand of human hair. They are embedded into polymer chains of a synthetic gel and when fuelled, they work like miniature car engines, converting the fuel into waste products, while using the energy to rotate the motor.

The rotation twists the gel’s molecular chains, causing the gel to shrink, storing the energy, much like winding like an elastic band. The stored energy can then be released to perform tasks.

So far, the scientists have demonstrated the motor’s ability to open and close micron-sized holes and speed up chemical reactions.

Professor Leigh added: “Mimicking the chemical energy-powered systems found in nature not only helps our understanding of life, but could open the door to revolutionary advances in medicine, energy and nanotechnology.”

Source:

University of Manchester

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback