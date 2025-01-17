Posted in | News | Plastics and Polymers

Engineers Develop Biodegradable Adhesive with Superior Strength

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Laura ThomsonJan 17 2025

Researchers from Colorado State University have created an adhesive polymer that is both biodegradable and reusable, and it is stronger than the ones that are currently on the market. The results, which were published in Science, demonstrate how the common, naturally occurring polymer P3HB can be chemically redesigned to function as a powerful yet long-lasting bonding agent.

A weight system to visualize the adhesive strength of the new biodegradable adhesive polymer
A weight system to visualize the adhesive strength of the new biodegradable adhesive polymer. Image Credit: Colorado State University

Among many other industries, adhesives are frequently utilized in solar cells, electronics, packaging, automobiles, and construction. Together, they comprise an industry worth about $50 billion that sustains a large portion of contemporary lives while also adding to the growing problem of plastic waste. The team's efforts to create a replacement polymer through process modeling, simulation, and experimentation are detailed in the research.

Eugene Chen, a University Distinguished Professor in the Chemistry Department, oversaw the project. Gregg Beckham from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Professor Ting Xu from the University of California, Berkeley, and researchers from their respective teams are additional collaborators on the study.

According to Chen, microbes can produce poly(3-hydroxybutyrate), or P3HB, a natural, biobased, and biodegradable polymer, given the correct biological conditions.

Although the polymer is not adhesive in its original form, his lab successfully re-engineered its structure to provide stronger adhesion than common petroleum-derived, non-biodegradable alternatives when applied to various substrates such as aluminum, glass, and wood. Additionally, the re-engineered P3HB's adhesion strength can be adjusted to meet the requirements of various applications.

Related Stories

The findings contribute to Chen's broader objective of enhancing and expanding efforts to address the global plastics pollution crisis. His group is working on numerous projects to create biodegradable, chemically recyclable, and generally more sustainable substitutes for today's plastics.

According to him, adhesives pose more difficult problems with fewer possible fixes, even though many people are naturally aware of the life cycle problems associated with disposable water bottles.

Petroleum-based thermoset adhesives such as Gorilla Glue and J-B Weld, along with thermoplastic hot melts, can be very difficult or even impossible to recycle or recover – primarily because of their strong bonds to other materials. Our approach instead offers a biodegradable material that can be used in a variety of industries with tunable or even higher strength compared to those options,” he noted.

Ethan Quinn, a Ph.D. candidate at CSU, Co-Authored the paper with Zhen Zhang, a Postdoctoral Researcher. Quinn stated that he and Zhang oversaw the development and testing of the material.

We developed a sample P3HB glue stick and were able to use it with a commercially available glue gun to test its application in sealing cardboard boxes and other properties on steel plates. I knew the data supported it being stronger than other options, but I was shocked that we were able to show that it far out-performs typical hot-melt options – holding up to 20 pounds in place compared to the 15 pounds an existing adhesive could not manage.

Ethan Quinn, Ph.D. Candidate, Colorado State University

According to Chen, the biodegradability of P3HB can occur in both managed and unmanaged environments. This implies that it will naturally biodegrade in landfills just as effectively as salty soils or ocean water.

This increases the number of options available for handling the material at the end of its life cycle. Additionally, the P3HB adhesive is recoverable, reprocessable, and reusable.

The CSU team will begin developing strategies for commercializing the polymer for widespread application.

We are working on two different approaches aiming for mass production, including ways to lower the overall cost and environmental impacts. The analysis performed by the NREL team has identified key areas where we could make improvements, and we will continue to work with the BOTTLE Consortium on those scaling efforts.

Eugene Chen, Distinguished Professor, Colorado State University

The research done at CSU and NREL was funded by the Department of Energy’s BOTTLE Consortium.

Journal Reference:

‌Zhang, Z., et al. (2025) Stereomicrostructure-regulated biodegradable adhesives. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.adr7175.

Source:

Colorado State University

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback