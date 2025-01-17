Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

Small in Form, High in Power: Xnergy Develops Wireless Charging for Smaller Applications

Xnergy Autonomous Power Technologies (Xnergy)Jan 17 2025

Xnergy Autonomous Power Technologies (Xnergy), a leading provider of high-power wireless charging solutions for autonomous electrified mobility, has developed the Phoenix­—a compact high-power contactless charger dedicated for smaller applications such as delivery and service robots, smaller AMRs, and AGVs. With its high-power density, Phoenix offers global mobile robot and mobility OEMs the benefits of wireless charging through smaller form factor and carbon footprint.

The Phoenix wireless charger consists of a transmitter powering unit (left, back), a transmitter pad (left, front), a receiver powering unit (right, back) and a receiver pad (right, front). Image Credit: Xnergy Autonomous Power Technologies (Xnergy)

Phoenix delivers 1,500 watts of power and accommodates wide tolerances of up to 5 cm of airgap, in a size slightly bigger than a mobile phone. To achieve higher efficiency and reduce heat generation, Xnergy selected Infineon’s MOFSETs, current sensors, and gate drivers for the wireless charger. The universal wireless charging supports multiple battery types.

Phoenix has received positive feedback from clients during sample testing. Mr Nik Faisal, General Manager of DF Robotics Sdn Bhd, Malaysia, said, “The compact size of the Phoenix wireless charger makes an excellent fit for our latest AMR model. Its seamless integration and consistent performance in fast and reliable charging have fully met our requirements.”

With Phoenix, Xnergy has illustrated how form can combine with power. The Phoenix is a unique example showing that smaller is indeed better with higher power, so that wide accessibility is made possible to most electrified mobility.

“Our collaboration with Infineon underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in wireless charging solutions,” said Dr. CF Tong, Founder and CEO of Xnergy. “The Phoenix is a testament to how strategic partnerships can address the growing demand for efficient, compact, and sustainable power solutions across autonomous mobility sectors. By combining Infineon's advanced components with our proprietary technology, we are setting new standards in high density wireless charger­—small in size, fast in charging. We want to make autonomous charging seamless and easy to adopt.”

