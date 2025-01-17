Calderys Launches Expanded Product Range of Fast Dry Refractory Solutions for Improved Dry-Out of Industrial Furnaces

As a leading global provider for industries operating in high temperature conditions, Calderys continuously strives to improve its processes to deliver the best possible solution offering to its customers. In the field of cement-bonded refractory castables, no matter the industrial process, furnace dry-out is a critical challenge due to its duration; one that cannot be ignored. Following the completed installation of refractory lining, furnaces are unusable for up to several days to allow for dry-out, which necessarily halts operations.

Calderys operates more than 50 production plants worldwide with one common goal - continuously improving our customers' processes. Image Credit: Calderys

Calderys is targeting this directly by expanding its product offering in the CALDE® FD (Fast Dry) range. This solution has been developed to integrate smoothly within the Calderys product range. Crucially, CALDE® FD products provide customers with enhanced reliability, less downtime, streamlined processes and improvements in CO 2 reductions. This expanded range was developed in alignment with Calderys’ ESG objectives to support customers in their energy transition needs.

Bruno Touzo, Global Vice President, Innovation & Technology, notes: “Comparative alternatives to CALDE® FD tend to require additional components, or are less robust when handling, or harder to adjust to climate conditions. Our product maintains all the advantages of regular cement-bonded castables, so customers don’t need to adjust their processes to integrate them. Besides, this new solution significantly reduces downtime, which is key for our customers, whatever their markets”

Concrete challenges seen by boilers and incinerators operators and aluminum producers are solved thanks to the Fast Dry technology.

Calderys customers in boilers and incinerators operations are typically utility plants generating power or water supply for municipal grids, as well as waste management factories. Providing these essential services requires arranging alternatives during the non-operational periods of their furnaces.

This will often involve buying back-up power from other suppliers or relying on generators that combust diesel or natural gas.

Understandably, such alternatives can be detrimental for customers, both economically and in terms of their carbon footprint. CALDE® FD mitigates this issue by providing the best technology available and reducing reliance on additional, external solutions. Cement-bonded castables’ inherent sensitivity to rapid change will always require caution, but CALDE® FD products’ robustness cuts down time, allowing customers to quickly return to a fully operational state.

Longer dry-out also means more energy needed. With this new technology and a lining thickness exceeding 100 mm, CALDE®FD allows furnace operators to save up to 72 hours to reach a temperature of 1,200 °C, helping them save energy during their operations.

In the case of aluminum production, Calderys has had a dedicated refractory line for decades: the ALKON® range. This variety of monolithic refractories has been specially formulated for aluminum contact. Now, the Fast Dry technology can be seamlessly integrated into the ALKON® range.

Previously, fast-drying solutions were limited in their application, not being suitable for installation across all areas of a furnace. Ultimately, the overall furnace dry-out time was constrained to that of non-fast-drying areas. The ALKON® FD range is suitable for installation in every part of the furnace, solving this problem. Calderys can now offer a full service, including heat-up within the span of one product family, while, previously, multiple product ranges would be needed to cover a full furnace.

“We are pleased to demonstrate that ALKON® FD solely provides benefits and marks an important next step in our service offering to aluminum customers: dry-out speeds without refractory performance compromise” Bruno Touzo adds. “ALKON® FD represents a full-service and full furnace offering for our customers, allowing faster handover for less disruption and greater productivity.”