Efficient Photo-Driven Methane Carbonylation

A research team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ (CAS) Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP), led by Prof. Dehui Deng, Assoc. Prof. Xiaoju Cui, and Prof. Liang Yu, used a nano-heterostructure catalyst to successfully accomplish the extremely efficient photo-driven carbonylation of CH 4 with CO and O 2 to CH 3 COOH in a study published in Nature Communications.

Schematic illustration of the photo-driven CH 4 carbonylation with CO and O 2 to CH 3 COOH over the RhZn-MoS 2 /TiO 2 and the comparison of catalytic activity for different catalysts. Image Credit: LI Yanan and LIU Huan.

Under moderate circumstances, directly converting methane (CH 4 ) to high-value-added multi-carbon (C 2+ ) oxygenates, such as acetic acid (CH 3 COOH), represents a viable approach for upgrading natural gas to transportable liquid chemicals.

Under moderate circumstances, oxidative carbonylation of CH 4 with carbonic oxide (CO) and oxygen (O 2 ) to CH 3 COOH is a desirable and ecologically acceptable method of using CH 4 . However, this mechanism requires complicated reactions, such as O 2 activation, efficient CH 4 activation, and controlled C-C coupling. As a result, converting CH 4 , CO, and O 2 to CH 3 COOH with high catalytic activity and selectivity in mild circumstances is a significant difficulty.

This catalyst has Rh-Zn atomic-pair dual sites inside a MoS 2 lattice and TiO 2 nanoparticles. This catalyst achieves CH 3 COOH productivity of 152 μmol gcat–1 h–1, turnover frequency of 62 h–1, and good selectivity of 96.5%.

Furthermore, the researchers discovered that the active OH species generated by O 2 photoreduction at the Zn site via proton-coupled electron transfer increase CH4 dissociation into CH 3 species. These CH 3 species subsequently readily pair with adsorbed CO on the neighboring Rh site, resulting in highly selective CH 3 COOH production.

The Rh-Zn atomic-pair dual sites provide distinct catalytic sites for C-H activation and C-C coupling, resulting in a synergistic effect that overcomes the traditional trade-off between activity and selectivity in CH 4 carbonylation.

Our study opens a new horizon to design efficient catalyst and provides a new pathway for photo-driven CH 4 carbonylation to CH 3 COOH. Dehui Deng, Professor, Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences

