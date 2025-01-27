Posted in | News | Materials Research

Cost-Effective and Environmentally Benign Aluminum-Ion Battery

Reviewed by Lexie CornerJan 27 2025

Researchers have developed an aluminum-ion (Al-ion) battery that is cost-effective and environmentally sustainable, as reported in ACS Central Science.

A porous salt produces a solid-state electrolyte that facilitates the smooth movement of aluminum ions, improving this Al-ion battery’s performance and longevity. Image Credit: ACS Central Science 2024, DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.4c01615

Large-scale energy storage solutions are essential for integrating renewable sources like solar and wind power into the United States’ energy grid. However, existing battery technologies are either too expensive or lack the necessary safety and reliability for such applications.

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, commonly used in consumer electronics and electric vehicles, offer high energy density but are unsuitable for large-scale energy storage due to their high cost and flammability, which poses safety concerns.

Al-ion batteries are a promising alternative for long-term energy storage. However, the most commonly used electrolyte, liquid aluminum chloride, corrodes the aluminum anode and is highly sensitive to moisture, leading to instability and reduced performance. To address these limitations, Wei Wang, Shuqiang Jiao, and their team developed an improved Al-ion battery design.

The researchers incorporated an inert aluminum fluoride salt into the Al-ion electrolyte, which solidified the electrolyte and provided a three-dimensional porous structure. This enhanced aluminum ion mobility, improving conductivity.

Additionally, the team used fluoroethylene carbonate as an interface additive, forming a thin, solid coating on the electrodes. This coating prevented the formation of aluminum crystals, which degrade battery performance.

The resulting solid-state Al-ion battery demonstrated enhanced stability, including resistance to moisture, high thermal tolerance up to 392 °F, and durability against physical impacts like punctures.

The battery also exhibited an extended lifespan, retaining over 99 % of its initial capacity after 10,000 charge-discharge cycles. The aluminum fluoride used in the electrolyte could be easily washed and recycled, enabling reuse with minimal performance reduction.

This advancement in Al-ion battery design improves its practicality for large-scale energy storage by reducing production costs, enhancing durability, and supporting recyclability.

This new Al-ion battery design shows the potential for a long-lasting, cost-effective, and high-safety energy storage system. The ability to recover and recycle key materials makes the technology more sustainable.

Wei Wang, Associate Professor, University of Science and Technology

The researchers note that further improvements in energy density and lifecycle performance are necessary before the battery can be commercialized.

This study was supported by the Beijing Nova Program, the University of Science and Technology Beijing's Interdisciplinary Research Project for Young Teachers, and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

Journal Reference:

Guo, K., et. al. (2025) A Recyclable Inert Inorganic Framework Assisted Solid-State Electrolyte for Long-Life Aluminum Ion Batteries. ACS Central Science. doi.org/10.1021/acscentsci.4c01615

