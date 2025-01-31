Low-Cost TENG Generates Electricity from Everyday Materials

Researchers from The University of Alabama in Huntsville have developed a low-cost triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) using commercially available tape, plastic, and aluminum. The design, which incorporates heavy-duty single-sided tape, achieves higher power output and efficiently powers over 350 LEDs and a laser pointer. The study was published in ACS Omega.

This array of nearly 150 LEDs is powered by repeatedly sticking and unsticking layers of store-bought tape as part of a triboelectric nanogenerator, along with plastic and aluminum. Image Credit: ACS Omega

Static electricity, commonly observed in dry conditions, can be harnessed as an energy source through triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs). These devices convert mechanical energy into electrical energy via the triboelectric effect. While most TENGs rely on specialized, high-cost materials, researchers have developed a more affordable alternative.

The research team initially constructed a low-cost TENG by stacking layers of commercially available double-sided tape, plastic film, and aluminum. When pressed together and separated, these layers generated small amounts of electricity. However, the adhesive properties of the tape introduced mechanical resistance, requiring significant force for separation.

To improve performance, researchers replaced the double-sided tape with a thicker, heavy-duty single-sided tape. In this design, power generation occurs through the interaction between the tape’s polypropylene backing and its acrylic adhesive layer. The smooth interface reduces mechanical resistance, allowing for rapid contact and separation, which enhances power output.

The TENG was placed on a vibrational plate to induce repeated contact and separation, generating electricity efficiently.

Experimental results showed a maximum power output of 53 milliwatts. The researchers also integrated the tape-based TENG into two sensor applications: a self-powered, wearable biosensor for detecting arm movements and an acoustic sensor for capturing sound waves.

This study demonstrates the feasibility of a low-cost, high-performance TENG with potential applications in power generation and self-powered sensing technologies.

The research was supported by the Charger Innovation Fund at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Journal Reference:

Jang, M.-H., et al. (2025) Wide Bandwidth High-Power Triboelectric Energy Harvesting by Scotch Tape. ACS Omega. doi.org/10.1021/acsomega.4c08590.