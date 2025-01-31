Posted in | News | Energy | Electronics

Low-Cost TENG Generates Electricity from Everyday Materials

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerJan 31 2025

Researchers from The University of Alabama in Huntsville have developed a low-cost triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) using commercially available tape, plastic, and aluminum. The design, which incorporates heavy-duty single-sided tape, achieves higher power output and efficiently powers over 350 LEDs and a laser pointer. The study was published in ACS Omega.

This array of nearly 150 LEDs is powered by repeatedly sticking and unsticking layers of store-bought tape as part of a triboelectric nanogenerator, along with plastic and aluminum. Image Credit: ACS Omega

Related Stories

Static electricity, commonly observed in dry conditions, can be harnessed as an energy source through triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs). These devices convert mechanical energy into electrical energy via the triboelectric effect. While most TENGs rely on specialized, high-cost materials, researchers have developed a more affordable alternative.

The research team initially constructed a low-cost TENG by stacking layers of commercially available double-sided tape, plastic film, and aluminum. When pressed together and separated, these layers generated small amounts of electricity. However, the adhesive properties of the tape introduced mechanical resistance, requiring significant force for separation.

To improve performance, researchers replaced the double-sided tape with a thicker, heavy-duty single-sided tape. In this design, power generation occurs through the interaction between the tape’s polypropylene backing and its acrylic adhesive layer. The smooth interface reduces mechanical resistance, allowing for rapid contact and separation, which enhances power output.

The TENG was placed on a vibrational plate to induce repeated contact and separation, generating electricity efficiently.

Experimental results showed a maximum power output of 53 milliwatts. The researchers also integrated the tape-based TENG into two sensor applications: a self-powered, wearable biosensor for detecting arm movements and an acoustic sensor for capturing sound waves.

This study demonstrates the feasibility of a low-cost, high-performance TENG with potential applications in power generation and self-powered sensing technologies.

The research was supported by the Charger Innovation Fund at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Journal Reference:

Jang, M.-H., et al. (2025) Wide Bandwidth High-Power Triboelectric Energy Harvesting by Scotch Tape. ACS Omega. doi.org/10.1021/acsomega.4c08590.

Source:

American Chemical Society

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback