World’s First 80% Manganese Rich LMFP Battery Cathode Validated by QinetiQ for UK’s Integrals Power

A new Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) cathode active material developed by Integrals Power could increase the real-world range of electric vehicles (EVs) by extending the useable capacity of the battery under high discharge conditions.

Image Credit: Integrals Power

Conventional Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistries experience a reduction in useable capacity when the battery is operated at high discharge conditions, such as prolonged periods of highway driving or in high-power applications such as electric mining vehicles. Tests carried out by world-renowned testing and research company QinetiQ have demonstrated that the LMFP cells retain a significantly higher percentage of their nominal capacity than LFP under these conditions.

The LMFP cells retained 99% of their original capacity at 2C (30 minutes discharge time), and 95% at 5C (12 minutes discharge time). Even at an extreme 10C (6 minutes discharge time), which is far beyond the limits of any use case, capacity retention was an impressive 60%. This demonstrates the material’s ability to deliver high performance without compromising durability – attributes essential to demanding applications such as electric vehicles (EVs).

QinetiQ’s assessments follow other third-party testing last year that showed Integrals Power had achieved the breakthrough of incorporating a Manganese content of 80% and delivering nearly 150 mAh/gr specific capacity, while overcoming the reduction in energy density – and therefore EV range – that usually occurs at such high levels.

As a result, Integrals Power has demonstrated that its LMFP material can be used to make cells that will enable battery packs to deliver an optimal balance of high performance, long range, and long life that exceeds the capability of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) but at less cost and less reliance on critical minerals than Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM). Using this technology, automotive OEMs could extend the real-world range of their vehicles, or achieve the same range using fewer cells, therefore enabling lighter, less expensive batteries.

Integrals Power Founder and CEO, Behnam Hormozi, said: “We’re extremely proud of the test results QinetiQ achieved using our LMFP cathode active materials because they show that we’ve delivered higher C-rate performance and higher retained capacity compromise.

“Together with the proven energy density improvements of up to 20% compared to LFP unlocked by our 80% Manganese content and higher voltage profile of 4.1 V, we are able to demonstrate to our customers around the world that we can enable significant cost and weight reductions, and more compact, more sustainable, and longer-lasting battery pack designs.”

QinetiQ conducted the tests on pouch cells made using the Integrals Power LMFP material and standard commercial-grade graphite anodes and liquid electrolyte. Each cell was tested at an electrode loading of 2 mAh/cm2.

The LMFP used in the tests is one of a wide range of 25 cathode active materials developed and patented by Integrals Power. All are developed and manufactured at the company’s UK facility, which includes a pilot plant capable of producing 20 tonnes a year from high-purity raw materials rather than bulk precursors. Samples are already with a wide range of customers across the battery manufacturing industry, including energy storage and EV sectors, for evaluation and benchmarking.