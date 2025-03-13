Billerud Launches ConFlex® HeatSeal – A Recyclable, Heat-Sealable Paper Packaging Material

Billerud has developed a recyclable, heat-sealable paper designed to replace plastic in packaging applications with high demands for sealing performance and recyclability.

HeatSeal LP Hero. Image Credit: Billerud

At Billerud we embed sustainability in everything we do and when developing new high performing packaging materials, we know we have a joint interest with converters and brand owners to replace plastics with fossil-free materials. While ConFlex HeatSeal has already been successfully introduced in the bedding segment by a major Swedish furniture brand, its potential extends far beyond into further applications in industrial and hygiene packaging.

“With ConFlex HeatSeal, we offer a commercially viable, heat-sealable paper that supports businesses to transition away from plastic. It delivers strong sealing performance and recyclability within existing paper recovery systems and works within slightly modified converting processes where Billerud provides transition support. It’s great to see how we live our purpose to make high performance packaging materials for a low carbon society through innovation,” comments Robert Torstensson, Vice President Business Area Paper, Billerud.

With a lower carbon footprint ConFlex offers a high-performance alternative for companies looking to replace plastic packaging while using their current machinery and maintaining efficiency.