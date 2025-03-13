Posted in | News | Packaging

Billerud Launches ConFlex® HeatSeal – A Recyclable, Heat-Sealable Paper Packaging Material

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
BillerudMar 13 2025

Billerud has developed a recyclable, heat-sealable paper designed to replace plastic in packaging applications with high demands for sealing performance and recyclability.

HeatSeal LP Hero. Image Credit: Billerud

Related Stories

At Billerud we embed sustainability in everything we do and when developing new high performing packaging materials, we know we have a joint interest with converters and brand owners to replace plastics with fossil-free materials. While ConFlex HeatSeal has already been successfully introduced in the bedding segment by a major Swedish furniture brand, its potential extends far beyond into further applications in industrial and hygiene packaging.

“With ConFlex HeatSeal, we offer a commercially viable, heat-sealable paper that supports businesses to transition away from plastic. It delivers strong sealing performance and recyclability within existing paper recovery systems and works within slightly modified converting processes where Billerud provides transition support. It’s great to see how we live our purpose to make high performance packaging materials for a low carbon society through innovation,” comments Robert Torstensson, Vice President Business Area Paper, Billerud.

With a lower carbon footprint ConFlex offers a high-performance alternative for companies looking to replace plastic packaging while using their current machinery and maintaining efficiency.

Source:

Billerud

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback