Notts Sport Unveils CocoTurf, The World's First Non-Plastic Artificial Grass Revolutionizing Outdoor Play

Notts Sport, the leading specialist in play and sports surfacing, is proud to present CocoTurf, the world's first non-plastic artificial turf made from natural coconut fibers.

Image Credit: Notts Sport

This innovative play surface offers a solution for playgrounds and recreational spaces, combining durability and performance with an unprecedented eco-friendly design with zero plastics, zero microplastics and PFAS.

As the demand for sustainable products grows, Notts Sport introduces CocoTurf, an environmentally conscious alternative for safer surfacing. CocoTurf combines the durability and purpose of artificial grass with the environmental benefits of a natural, renewable material. CocoTurf is an innovative product that challenges the standard of traditional synthetic turf, which typically relies on plastic materials. Instead, CocoTurf is made from coconut husks with specialist plant-based and certified natural rubber latex backing, so it is 100% non-plastic and 100% natural components, a safe, microplastic-free, PFAS-free, non-toxic option for children's playgrounds.

A single coconut typically provides 200 grams of useable fibers, and the husks of 600 coconuts provide sufficient fibers to help create a 60 square meter children’s play area.

Designed to meet the needs of high-traffic spaces, CocoTurf is the perfect hardwearing alternative for schools and parks seeking an eco-friendly, safer surfacing solution that minimizes the environmental footprint of artificial surfaces.

"This is a milestone in the evolution of outdoor play surfaces," said Duncan Bennett, CEO at Notts Sport. "Our drive to find ever more sustainable surfacing solutions has led us to invent the world's first non-plastic, synthetic grass – CocoTurf. This is not just another product — it's a revolution in sustainability. For the first time, communities can install an artificial surface without the harmful impact of plastics. This is the future of play surfaces, and we're thrilled to lead the charge."