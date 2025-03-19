Posted in | News | Materials Science

Constructing Stable 3D Frameworks with Van der Waals Interactions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerMar 19 2025

Researchers from the Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences, Kyoto University, have developed the first three-dimensional van der Waals open frameworks. This discovery challenges the common belief that van der Waals interactions are too weak to form stable open framework materials, demonstrating their potential for creating stable and highly porous structures.

Crystal structure of van der Waals open framework-1 (WaaF-1). Image Credit: Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences, Kyoto University

Related Stories

The van der Waals open frameworks (WaaFs) are created using octahedral metal-organic polyhedra (MOPs) as building blocks. These frameworks exhibit exceptional porosity, reversible assembly, and high thermal stability, making them suitable for applications in gas storage, separation, and catalysis. By utilizing van der Waals interactions, which were once thought too weak for stable frameworks, WaaFs form strong three-dimensional structures.

These materials are highly stable and can withstand temperatures up to 593 K, with surface areas exceeding 2,000 m2/g. Their ability to disassemble and reassemble in solution enhances their scalability and recyclability.

Due to their chemical stability and adjustable porosity, WaaFs are promising for a wide range of applications, including gas storage, carbon capture, water harvesting, and catalysis.

Our research challenges the long-standing assumption that van der Waals forces are too weak to construct stable frameworks. Through careful supramolecular design, we have demonstrated that these interactions can be harnessed to create robust and highly porous materials with practical applications.

Shuhei Furukawa, Professor and Study Lead Researcher, Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences, Kyoto University

Mr. Shun Tokuda, Lead Researcher of the study, noted, “This discovery redefines the design principles of porous materials, showcasing a new approach to material engineering that enables both scalability and recyclability. WaaFs offer an innovative solution for gas separation, storage, and beyond.”

Journal Reference:

Tokuda, S., et al. (2025) Three-dimensional van der Waals open frameworks. Nature Chemistry. doi.org/10.1038/s41557-025-01777-0.

Source:

Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences, Kyoto University

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback