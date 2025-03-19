Constructing Stable 3D Frameworks with Van der Waals Interactions

Researchers from the Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences, Kyoto University, have developed the first three-dimensional van der Waals open frameworks. This discovery challenges the common belief that van der Waals interactions are too weak to form stable open framework materials, demonstrating their potential for creating stable and highly porous structures.

Crystal structure of van der Waals open framework-1 (WaaF-1). Image Credit: Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences, Kyoto University

The van der Waals open frameworks (WaaFs) are created using octahedral metal-organic polyhedra (MOPs) as building blocks. These frameworks exhibit exceptional porosity, reversible assembly, and high thermal stability, making them suitable for applications in gas storage, separation, and catalysis. By utilizing van der Waals interactions, which were once thought too weak for stable frameworks, WaaFs form strong three-dimensional structures.

These materials are highly stable and can withstand temperatures up to 593 K, with surface areas exceeding 2,000 m2/g. Their ability to disassemble and reassemble in solution enhances their scalability and recyclability.

Due to their chemical stability and adjustable porosity, WaaFs are promising for a wide range of applications, including gas storage, carbon capture, water harvesting, and catalysis.

Our research challenges the long-standing assumption that van der Waals forces are too weak to construct stable frameworks. Through careful supramolecular design, we have demonstrated that these interactions can be harnessed to create robust and highly porous materials with practical applications. Shuhei Furukawa, Professor and Study Lead Researcher, Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences, Kyoto University

Mr. Shun Tokuda, Lead Researcher of the study, noted, “This discovery redefines the design principles of porous materials, showcasing a new approach to material engineering that enables both scalability and recyclability. WaaFs offer an innovative solution for gas separation, storage, and beyond.”

Journal Reference:

Tokuda, S., et al. (2025) Three-dimensional van der Waals open frameworks. Nature Chemistry. doi.org/10.1038/s41557-025-01777-0.