Posted in | News | Materials Research | New Product

Proposed Surgical Devices Standard Covers Properties for Nickel Titanium Alloy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
ASTM InternationalMar 25 2025

ASTM International’s medical and surgical devices committee (F04) is developing a proposed standard for a wrought nickel-titanium alloy. The alloy covered by the proposed standard (WK84718) is commonly referred to as nitinol and is known for its super elasticity and shape memory properties.

ASTM member Weimin Yin says there is currently not a specification to address the requirements for nickel-titanium shape memory alloy wrought sheet and foil. The proposed standard will provide guidance for suppliers and users on sheet manufacturing and components designing of wrought nitinol sheet and foil.

“Nitinol can be programmed to change shape at body temperature,” says Yin, principal metallurgist at Resonetics. “This property is useful in stents and orthopedic implants, allowing them to be compressed for insertion and then expanded once inside the body. With such a unique property, nitinol has gained popularity in medical applications by improving patient outcomes and advancing minimally invasive procedures.”

The new standard will establish requirements that will support safe and effective utilization of nitinol.

This effort directly relates to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #3 on good health and well-being.

ASTM welcomes participation in the development of its standards.

Source:

ASTM International

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback