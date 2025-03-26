New from SEW-EURODRIVE: WES Series Stainless Steel Drives

SEW-EURODRIVE is proud to introduce the WES Series stainless steel gear unit, a compact, hygienic drive solution that runs cool – even under continuous operation. Unlike worm gear units that overheat, the WES Series integrates SPIROPLAN® right-angle gearing, ensuring smooth, reliable performance without excessive heat buildup.

Image Credit: SEW-EURODRIVE

Designed for food, beverage, and other hygienic applications, the WES Series is corrosion-resistant, easy to clean, and rated for high-pressure washdowns.

Key Advantages:

Compact & Efficient

No cooling fan, no hygiene risk—ideal for clean environments.

Always Runs Cool – Safe & Reliable

SPIROPLAN ® gearing minimizes friction, reducing heat compared to worm gear units.

gearing minimizes friction, reducing heat compared to worm gear units. No burn hazards, ensuring worker and product safety.

Hygienic & Washdown-Ready

Rated for aggressive cleaning agents and washdown environments.

Seamless, smooth surface prevents bacteria buildup.

Durable & Low Maintenance

High-efficiency gearing and lubrication systems extend service life.

Lightweight, compact design for easy integration into processing lines.

Built for Clean, Demanding Environments & Safety

"The WES Series is a breakthrough for industries needing a stainless steel gear unit that stays cool, clean, and reliable," says Tom Ellis, Industry Account Specialist at SEW-EURODRIVE. "By integrating SPIROPLAN® right-angle gearing, we’ve created a solution that outperforms traditional gear units in hygiene-sensitive applications.”

Industries Served:

Food & Beverage Processing – Bottling, packaging, and conveyor systems.

Pharmaceutical & Cleanroom – Contamination-free motion solutions.

Chemical & Washdown – Corrosion-resistant, sealed for extreme conditions.

Experience the Cool, Hygienic Advantage

The WES Series stainless steel gear unit is the ultimate choice for hygienic, continuous-duty applications where heat, contamination, and reliability matter.