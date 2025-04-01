Posted in | News | Plastics and Polymers | New Product

Enviro’s Recovered Carbon Black Central to AnVa’s Launch of Climate-Neutral Rubber Compound

Scandinavian Enviro Systems’ (Enviro) recovered carbon black has been used by Swedish rubber and plastic manufacturer AnVa to develop climarub, one of the world's first completely climate-neutral rubber compounds. "The launch clearly demonstrates the great commercial value of recycling in achieving climate neutrality," says Fredrik Emilson, CEO of Enviro.

Climarub is a further development of the rubber compounds that AnVa previously developed based on Enviro's recycled carbon black and which have been used to manufacture high-performance rubber components for leading players in the Swedish automotive industry. The automotive industry is undergoing a comprehensive sustainability transformation and strives to phase out fossil solutions in everything from powertrains to constituent materials.

"Climarub shows that there are now functioning materials that can fully replace fossil counterparts. The demand for Enviro's recovered carbon black and oil remains high, and we constantly meet new customer inquiries due to the desire to manufacture products with low climate footprints at competitive prices," says Fredrik Emilson.

Since 2016, AnVa has received commercial deliveries of recovered carbon black extracted from end-of-life tires at Enviro's plant in Åsensbruk. The delivered carbon black has been used by AnVa to produce high-performance rubber components, including more than 200 million chassis plugs, battery seals, etc., for leading players in the Swedish automotive industry. By using Enviro's recycled carbon black, the components could be produced with significantly lower climate footprints. According to AnVa, the company has reduced its emissions by over 2,000,000 kilos of carbon dioxide equivalents thanks to the use of Enviro's recovered carbon black.

Enviro, together with the French infrastructure investor Antin Infrastructure Partners and with the support of tire manufacturer Michelin, has formed the joint venture company Infiniteria. Infiniteria is establishing the first full-scale recycling plant in Uddevalla based on Enviro's patented pyrolysis technology.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

