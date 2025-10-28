Goodfellow to Push Next Generation of Materials Discussion at Advanced Engineering Show

A growing emphasis on additive manufacturing, sustainable materials and cross-sector innovation are set to be the main discussion points when Goodfellow exhibits at the Advanced Engineering Show in Birmingham next week (October 29th-30th).

Image Credit: Goodfellow

That is the prediction of Dr Aphrodite Tomou, who heads up the technical department at the Huntingdon-based supplier of more than 170,000 advanced metals and materials and a specialist in certified reference materials (CRM) and expanded analytical services.

Over the last twelve months, her team has noticed a definite increase in the use of 3D printing moving beyond prototyping into full scale-production, especially in aerospace, automotive and the medical sectors.

They have also seen a rise in demand for green materials like biopolymers, high-entropy alloys and functional coatings, with buyers now prioritizing traceability, sustainability and performance at scale.

“With 9000 delegates set to descend on the Advanced Engineering Show at the NEC in Birmingham, there really is no better place to get under the skin of new applications and, importantly, the materials that will be at the heart of the next innovations,” explained Dr Aphrodite Tomou.

“Sectors - including fusion, aerospace, medical and battery tech - are all adopting new materials and, importantly for the domestic marketplace, there appears to be a genuine shift towards reshoring and just-in-time delivery. This is being driven by significant supply chain concerns.”

She went on to add: “Many of the technologies that will define the next 20 years, like quantum computing, hypersonic travel, and clean energy breakthroughs, will depend on materials that didn’t even exist a decade ago…that is a really exciting journey to embark on.

“What was once science fiction - materials that self-heal, adapt to environmental conditions, or conduct electricity better than copper - are now entering real-world applications. And these materials are no longer hidden enablers; they are strategic assets shaping global competitiveness and I’m sure we’ll be talking about them during the two-day show.”

2025 has been an exciting year for Goodfellow, with the acquisition of Suisse TP and Bureau of Analysed Samples increasing its certified reference materials and analysing capabilities.

These deals build on the Huntingdon firm’s huge product range, which includes metals, alloys, ceramics, polymers, compounds and composites.

Backed by Battery Ventures, the company has built a strong reputation as a trusted supplier to firms involved in R&D, advanced engineering, space and the scientific sector, with subsidiaries across Europe, North America and China helping it extend its global reach.

The material specialist also provides a range of post processing facilities, including rolling, electroplating, sputtering, heat treatment, disk punching/turning and guillotining/sawing.

Dr Aphrodite went on to add: “We’ve already got some excellent meetings lined up with OEMs, tier 1 suppliers and R&D leaders and there will be lots to discuss.

“Rising demand for materials enabling electrification, quantum computing, and hypersonics will all be on the agenda and artificial intelligence is never far away from the conversation.

“In particular, the increased use of AI and machine learning in material R&D and selection, whilst wider adoption in real-time simulation, design optimization and predictive maintenance, will all have a big impact going forward.”

In addition to exhibiting at Stand R195 at the Advanced Engineering Show, Goodfellow will also be one of the main sponsors of the AM2 Forum and will be live recording its latest ‘Innovation Discussed’ podcast direct from Birmingham on October 30th.

This will involve a candid discussion on stage with Dr Aphrodite Tomou and Adam Sells, Channel Partner Manager at Goodfellow, about the changing shape of advanced materials supply in 2026.