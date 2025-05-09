Posted in | News | Adhesives and Sealants | Aerospace Materials

PPG to Invest $380 Million to Build New U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Shelby, N.C. for Aerospace Coatings and Sealants

PPG today announced that it will invest $380 million to build a new aerospace coatings and sealants manufacturing facility in Shelby, N.C. Construction on the 62-acre site, which will initially include manufacturing and warehousing units, is set to commence in October 2025 and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027.

The 198,000-square-foot facility will enable the company to continue meeting the growing demands of the aerospace industry. It will employ more than 110 people and produce the full line of PPG’s aerospace coatings and sealants. The additional capacity of this new plant, combined with nearby transport links that improve supply chain and shipping logistics, will help improve service levels for customers.

“PPG’s investment in this new manufacturing facility demonstrates the significant demand growth for our world-class technologies and our continued commitment to serving our aerospace customers,” said Tim Knavish, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “By modernizing and digitizing our facilities, PPG will continue to embody our purpose - to protect and beautify the world - while contributing to the growth and innovation of the aerospace sector.”

"We look forward to expanding our aerospace manufacturing footprint with this new facility," said Sam Millikin, PPG vice president, global aerospace. "This investment not only underscores our commitment to the aerospace industry and providing high-quality products, but also positions us to respond more effectively to growing market needs. The Shelby, N.C. location will play a crucial role in enhancing our operational efficiency and supporting our customers. We appreciate our continued partnership with Governor Stein, local, state and federal representatives and the Shelby community as we increase our production capabilities in this region.”

“PPG knows what I know: North Carolina is the #1 state for manufacturing in the Southeast,” said Josh Stein, governor of North Carolina. “Our state’s workforce is our greatest asset, and I will continue to advocate for more training and education programs so that employees can build a career and employers have the well-trained people they need to get to work.”

PPG is committed to sustainability and innovation in its operations. The new aerospace facility will incorporate advanced manufacturing technologies and practices aimed at reducing environmental impact while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety.

Source:

Business Wire, Inc.

