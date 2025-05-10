Posted in | News | Plastics and Polymers | 3D Printing

Vacuum Assisted Extrusion Enhances Strength of Large Scale 3D Prints

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Oak Ridge National LaboratoryMay 10 2025

Related Stories

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed a vacuum-assisted extrusion method that reduces internal porosity — by up to 75% — in large-scale 3D-printed polymer parts.

Large-format additive manufacturing, or LFAM, enables the direct printing of meter-scale structures used in aerospace, automotive and defense tooling. But widespread adoption has been hindered by internal porosity, or voids, that weaken printed components. Reducing porosity is key to improving strength, durability and overall performance.

ORNL researchers tackled this challenge with a novel approach: integrating a vacuum hopper during the extrusion process to remove trapped gases and minimize void formation in fiber-reinforced materials. These materials are widely used in LFAM for their stiffness and low thermal expansion but often suffer from intrabead porosity that limits part quality.

The new system reduced porosity to under 2%, even with varying fiber content.

Using this innovative technique, we are not only addressing the critical issue of porosity in large-scale polymer prints but also paving the way for stronger composites,” said ORNL’s Vipin Kumar. “This is a significant leap forward for the LFAM industry.”

While the current method is designed for batch processing, ORNL has developed a patent-pending concept for continuous deposition systems, which will be the focus of upcoming research.

Source:

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback