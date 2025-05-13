Posted in | News | Ferrous Alloys and Metals | Materials Research

"Slippery" Coating Protects Powerful Magnets from Harsh Environments

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerMay 13 2025

A research team from the Institute of Advanced Magnetic Materials at Hangzhou Dianzi University has developed a “slippery liquid-infused porous surface” (SLIPS) coating for neodymium-iron-boron (Nd-Fe-B) magnets using a multi-layered design strategy. Their findings were recently published in Small.

Magnets have fascinated researchers for centuries, and their properties continue to drive innovation in modern technology.

A major leap in magnet technology came in 1984 with the invention of Nd-Fe-B magnets, known for their exceptional magnetic strength. These rare-earth magnets are now widely used in renewable energy systems, electric motors, and advanced electronics.

Nd-Fe-B magnets are prone to degradation when exposed to moisture, salt spray, and temperature changes. Standard coatings like Ni-Cu-Ni, zinc, and epoxy often deteriorate over time, leading to corrosion and reduced magnetic performance.

To address this, the team, led by Dr. Zhen Shi (first author) and Professor Xuefeng Zhang (corresponding author), developed a SLIPS coating that improves resistance to environmental damage.

This technology could revolutionize motor applications, ranging from aerospace systems to deep-sea robotics and polar infrastructure, by preventing saltwater, humidity, and temperature fluctuation-induced magnet degradation. Moreover, we can significantly extend motor lifespans while reducing the maintenance costs.

Xuefeng Zhang, Professor, Corresponding Author, Institute of Advanced Magnetic Materials, Hangzhou Dianzi University

The team chemically modified silica nanoparticles to form a strong polymer network, improving layer adhesion and securing a stable lubricant layer. This structure gave the SLIPS coating high resistance to corrosion, humidity, mechanical wear, and extreme temperatures.

Tests showed no corrosion after 136 days of immersion in a 3.5 wt.% saltwater solution.

Related Stories

The coating also delayed ice formation by a factor of ten and reduced ice adhesion strength by 75 % at -20 °C. It was able to self-heal surface scratches and recover functionality.

Compared to commercial Ni-Cu-Ni, zinc, and epoxy coatings, the SLIPS coating offered longer-lasting protection. Electrochemical testing showed that its impedance modulus at 0.1 Hz remained at 3.31 × 10⁸ Ω·cm² after 132 days, while other coatings degraded within 14 days.

Dr. Zhen Shi noted the potential of this coating to improve magnet durability in harsh environments.

Our multidimensional design bridges the gap between laboratory innovation and real-world applications. By addressing corrosion and icing simultaneously, we have transformed Nd-Fe-B magnets into reliable components even for the most demanding environments.

Dr. Zhen Shi, Study First Author, Institute of Advanced Magnetic Materials, Hangzhou Dianzi University

The researchers emphasized that the self-healing property of the SLIPS coating supports long-term performance even after physical damage. This feature is especially important for critical systems located in remote or difficult-to-access environments.

While the coating was initially evaluated for offshore wind turbine applications, its durability suggests broader potential. For example, it could support the development of lightweight, high-efficiency motors in aerospace, or improve the reliability of equipment used in polar research and deep-sea exploration.

The study was supported by the National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars (Grant No. 52225312), the National Natural Science Foundation of China (Grant No. 52371184), the Fundamental Research Funds for the Provincial Universities of Zhejiang (Grant No. GK249909299001-005), the China Postdoctoral Science Foundation (Grant No. 2023M743618), and the Natural Science Foundation of Zhejiang Province (Grant No. LY22E010002).

Journal Reference:

Shi, Z., et al. (2025). Multi-Dimensional Design of Slippery Liquid-Infused Coatings Empowering Long-Term Corrosion Protection for Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets in Harsh Environments. Small. doi.org/10.1002/smll.202500629

Source:

Hangzhou Dianzi University

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback