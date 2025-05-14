Coriolis meters for CaCO3 measurement: The right answer to a tough challenge​​​​​​​

Calcium carbonate (CaCO3) is used in everything from agriculture to pharmaceuticals, but the most common way of manufacturing this everyday chemical presents a tricky measurement challenge, because it involves precipitation to form a course, abrasive slurry. Not only can the suspended solids cause excessive wear, but the density of the slurry can vary, which makes it harder to get reliable mass flow readings.

​​​​​​​

Image Credit: ABB

ABB’s CoriolisMaster systems outperform competing technologies to provide a durable, reliable, and accurate measurement solution for calcium carbonate slurries.

Coriolis meters work by measuring the flow of a fluid through an oscillating tube. They rely on the Coriolis effect, which arises from Newton’s second law of motion (Force = Mass x Acceleration). As the fluid passes through the vibrating tube, it generates a tiny twisting force in proportion to the mass flow rate.

This, in turn, creates a measurable ‘wobble’ in the way the tube vibrates, and this can be used to measure not only the mass but also the density of the fluid passing through the meter.

Why choose Coriolis metering technology?

Precipitated calcium carbonate slurries typically contain anywhere between 25 and 35% suspended solids. Because Coriolis meters can measure fluid density as well as mass flowrate, they enable users to deduce the flow of calcium carbonate solids within the slurry, rather than simply measuring the overall flowrate. And because it’s a direct density measurement, there is no need to compensate for changes in temperature or pressure.

Because of the high concentration of abrasive solids in calcium carbonate production, the flow rate through the meter should be kept as low as possible to minimize wear. A larger diameter meter is therefore preferred. The good news for users is that a large diameter also means a smaller pressure drop across the meter and lower pumping costs as a result.

In addition, while it does involve a vibrating tube, Coriolis technology does not involve any moving parts in the conventional sense. This means that Coriolis meters require virtually no routine maintenance in order to outperform and outlast competing technologies.

Why choose ABB?

The CoriolisMaster FCB 450 from ABB is an ideal candidate for calcium carbonate applications. It can be teamed with DensiMass software to give a direct reading of the solids concentration for quality and verification reporting.

A remote version of the FCB450 is also available if there is too much vibration in the main line , and the meter can include an erosion monitor feature to spot any early signs of damage from abrasion.

With a sensor length of only 15 times the diameter of the meter and no special inlet or outlet requirements, the CoriolisMaster slots easily into tight spaces.

As well as benefitting from the natural advantages of the technology underpinning the CoriolisMaster, ABB can provide a range of additional features and support.

Enhanced Coriolis Control (ECC) software uses leading-edge control algorithms to fine tune the frequency of the oscillating tube, maintaining stable operations under challenging conditions. It offers accurate mass flow measurements, even if there are a lot of bubbles in the flow.

ABB systems are also designed to make life easier, so the CoriolisMaster offers the same EasySetup features as the rest of the range to promote fast commissioning, while Softkey functionality makes configuration simple.

ABB has also engineered the meters to withstand the tough operating environment of calcium carbonate production, complete with all-stainless-steel construction.



Check out our online information to find out more about using CoriolisMaster metering in tough applications. Or get in touch with your local representative to start the conversation.