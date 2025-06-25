UK Oxo-Biodegradable Plastic Technology Gets Approval for EU Use

Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc global specialists in technologies that make plastic and rubber products “smarter, safer and sustainable", is pleased to announce that it has received approval as follows from the Office of Environmental Enforcement of the Environmental Protection Agency in the Republic of Ireland, a member-state of the European Union:

“Following a thorough review of the submitted documentation and relevant scientific studies, we can confirm that d2w products do not contain oxo-degradable or oxo-biodegradable materials as defined by Directive (EU) 2019/904, which prohibits the use of oxo-degradable plastics due to their contribution to microplastic pollution.

“The d2w technology is classified as oxo-biodegradable, involving both oxidative and microbial degradation processes that result in full biodegradation without leaving toxic residues or persistent microplastics. This distinction is supported by independent studies and aligns with the objectives of the Directive to reduce plastic pollution and promote sustainable alternatives.

“Furthermore, we have reviewed the Commission Notice (2021/C 216/01) published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 7 June 2021, which provides guidelines on the implementation of Directive (EU) 2019/904.

“The Notice confirms that the Directive applies to all products made from oxo-degradable plastics. Based on the evidence submitted, we are satisfied that d2w products do not fall within this category, as they are designed to undergo full biodegradation without leaving microplastics. Therefore, they are not subject to the restrictions outlined in the Directive or its accompanying guidelines.

“Accordingly, we are satisfied that the materials in question do not fall under the scope of concern for oxo- degradable plastics. We therefore confirm that there is no objection to the distribution of d2w products in Ireland, and we consider this investigation closed.”

Michael Laurier, CEO of Symphony Environmental, said: “We are very pleased to receive official approval from the government of a member-state of the European Union for the sale and use of products made with our d2w oxo-biodegradable technology.

“We see no reason why it should not now be sold and used in every member-state of the EU. We are confident that it is better for Europe’s environment for plastic to be made so that it quickly biodegrades leaving no toxic residues, instead of lying or floating around for decades and creating microplastics.”