Techcomp Instruments Acquires Sercon Limited, Expanding Inorganic Mass Spectrometry Portfolio

Edinburgh Instruments is delighted to announce that parent company Techcomp Instruments (“Techcomp”) has acquired Sercon Limited, a UK-based designer and manufacturer of the world’s most sensitive small-radius Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometers (IRMS).

(L-R) Richard Finlayson, Techcomp CEO, Dr Zenon Palace, Isotopx CEO and Garry Armstrong Director of Sercon. Image Credit: Isotopx

Sercon designs and manufactures small-Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometers (IRMS) and their associated sample preparation systems. Sercon operates globally and serves prominent universities and analytical labs. This exciting and strategic acquisition strengthens Techcomp’s position in the inorganic mass spectrometry market by combining Sercon’s market leading solutions with our existing offerings from Isotopx and SCION Instruments, creating a comprehensive small and large radius IRMS portfolio.

The acquisition enables Techcomp to offer a complete range of innovative IRMS solutions, from sample preparation to analysis. Isotopx recently launched SIRIX, a cutting-edge large radius gas source stable isotope ratio mass spectrometer. SIRIX boasts advanced multicollector technology derived from the Phoenix Thermal Ionization MS, incorporating ATONA® amplifier technology and a high-sensitivity, high mass resolution spectrometer design. This results in a powerful, versatile, and user-friendly instrument optimised for demanding applications, including isotopologue measurement. Sercon’s sample preparation systems are fully compatible with SIRIX, creating a seamless workflow solution for our customers.

SCION Instruments design and manufacture a range of gas chromatography (GC) and liquid chromatography (LC) instruments, essential components in complex analytical solutions in diverse industries worldwide. SCION Instruments’ dependable GC’s and LC’s can be effectively paired with our IRMS instruments to provide a holistic, single manufacturer solution.

Following the acquisition, Sercon Director Garry Armstrong will remain with the business while Managing Director Mark O’Connor will move to focus on a separate business, Isolab Scientific (formerly Sercon Analytical). Richard Finlayson, Techcomp EU CEO, said “I am delighted that Garry and his talented team will be joining Techcomp. Sercon’s solutions are renowned for their exceptional sensitivity and reliability making them an excellent complement to Isotopx’s SIRIX, our large radius IRMS and our SCION gas and liquid chromatography instruments. I am also pleased that Mark O’Connor will remain in the market leading Isolab Scientific where he will continue to support customers with analytical sample testing. We wish him every success”.

Zenon Palacz, CEO Isotopx commented “We have collaborated with Garry and the Sercon team in integrating their sample preparation systems with our SIRIX instrument and they are a really talented and innovative group. Together with SCION, we will offer the market a highly compelling inorganic mass spectrometry proposition”.

Garry Armstrong added “I am delighted to be joining the Techcomp family and am looking forward to introducing our innovative solutions to a wider market through the excellent global Techcomp network and collaborative opportunities. I have been impressed with the breadth of capability in the organisation and am excited to work with my new colleagues to create innovative solutions for our customers.”