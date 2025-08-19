Posted in | News | Semiconductor | Electronics

Nordson Electronics Solutions to Exhibit High-Yield Fluid Dispensing Technologies for Panel-Level and Wafer-Level Packaging at SEMICON Taiwan 2025

Aug 19 2025

Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in reliable electronics manufacturing technologies, will demonstrate their latest equipment for semiconductor manufacturing at SEMICON Taiwan 2025, September 10-12, booth i2326.

Nordson Electronics Solutions continues to develop fluid dispensing systems to meet the challenges of semiconductor advanced packaging that ensure high-throughput, precise fluid dispensing results. The ASYMTEK Vantage system offers several new and innovative configurations to meet the demands of today's evolving technologies, like panel-level packaging. The Vantage system is already a popular dispenser in wafer-level packaging operations including high-volume underfill, dispense gap fill, and sealing lines for fan-out/fan-in, strips, and module assembly. Image Credit: Nordson Electronics Solutions

On display will be the ASYMTEK Vantage dispensing system, configured with two ASYMTEK IntelliJet jet valves for high productivity and accuracy for semiconductor packaging and microelectronics manufacturing. The Vantage system offers several new and innovative configurations to meet the demands of today's evolving technologies, like panel-level packaging. The Vantage system is already a popular dispenser in wafer-level packaging operations including high-volume underfill, dispense gap fill, and sealing lines for fan-out/fan-in, strips, and module assembly.

Plasma treatment removes impurities and activates surfaces to enhance flow and adhesion for improved semiconductor package reliability. Nordson experts in plasma treatment will be available to discuss how customers can use this technology for successful advanced packaging operations.

The theme for SEMICON Taiwan 2025, "Leading with Collaboration. Innovating with the World," will showcase how the semiconductor community is navigating supply chain shifts and how the industry is developing solutions for today and the future.

Nordson Electronics Solutions

