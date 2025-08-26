Posted in | News | Business

AMETEK Precitech Commissions State-Of-The-Art Customer Solutions Center

AMETEK Precitech officially opened a brand-new Customer Solutions Center at their global headquarters in Keene, NH. The new facility includes a training center and a 500 ft2 temperature-controlled laboratory to ensure optimum stability for advanced ultra-precision machining and metrology.

The facility houses two Precitech diamond turning lathes and advanced metrology equipment from partner companies Zygo and Taylor Hobson, including a LuphoScan 260HD, a Form Talysurf PGI, and Nexview NX2.

"This new facility in Keene enables us to better serve our customers with advanced training and manufacturing capabilities," said Jake Porrazzo, Regional Americas and European Sales and Service Manager. "The lab's highly stable environment provides the ability to manufacture and characterize complex optical surfaces with high precision and accuracy."

Dr. Jeff Roblee, Precitech's Vice President of Technology and ASPE Fellow, said, "The diamond turning machine in the Customer Solutions Center, is an extremely versatile lathe capable of freeform surface generation, micro grooving and micro grinding for addressing the current and future needs of our customers' advanced applications."

"The construction of this facility is yet another example of Precitech's continued commitment to our customers and the precision optics community," said Christine Harrington, Division Vice President for Precitech. "We are excited to have this enhanced capability in our facility to continue supporting the needs of our customers."

