A New Design for Light Harnessing Manganese Materials

Researchers have built new manganese-based materials that interact with light in surprisingly efficient ways, showing real promise for future solar, catalytic and light-emitting technologies.

Image Credit: xpixel/Shutterstock.com

In a new study published in Nature Communications, researchers have developed and analysed a series of manganese-based molecular complexes with the potential to advance photochemical and optoelectronic technologies. These materials are built to interact with light, and could one day power new forms of solar energy conversion, catalysis, and light-emitting devices.

The central goal of the study was to design manganese complexes that are both stable and efficient, with finely tuned optical and electronic properties. By focusing on the structure-property relationships at the molecular level, the research team aimed to discover how different chemical environments around the metal could influence light absorption, energy transfer, and charge movement.

Why Manganese Matters

Manganese is a particularly interesting chemical because of its versatile redox chemistry and as a potential low-cost, earth-abundant alternative to the rare metals used in photonic applications. Its behavior, however, is highly dependent on the nature of the surrounding ligands, the molecules bound to the metal that shape its electronic and structural features.

Previous studies have shown that even small changes in ligand architecture can significantly affect how these complexes absorb light, how long they stay in excited states, and how effectively they transfer energy. Yet designing materials that balance these properties and have long-term stability is a major challenge. This study addresses that challenge head-on by systematically designing ligands to steer the manganese’s electronic behavior.

The Method

The researchers began by synthesizing a series of manganese complexes using carefully controlled methods. These materials had customized ligand frameworks designed to enhance both structural stability and increase desirable electronic interactions.

The team used a wide array of characterization tools to understand how these new compounds function. Infrared and Raman spectroscopy helped probe the molecules' vibrational characteristics, while X-ray diffraction confirmed their precise atomic arrangements. UV-visible-near-infrared spectroscopy was used to study how the complexes absorbed light, revealing patterns of energy transfer between the metal and its ligands.

Computational modeling was also used. Using time-dependent density functional theory (TDDFT) and other quantum chemical calculations, the team simulated the electronic structures and predicted how each complex would behave in different light environments. These models were further refined by incorporating solvent effects, ensuring that simulations closely matched lab conditions.

What the Complexes Revealed

The results showed that the new manganese materials possess a range of promising traits. Structurally, the complexes formed stable, well-defined geometries that supported efficient electronic communication between the metal and its surrounding ligands.

Spectroscopic data revealed strong absorption in regions associated with both ligand-to-metal charge transfer and internal metal-centered transitions. These absorption features are essential for light-harvesting applications, indicating the potential of these materials to serve as energy or charge carriers.

Crucially, transient absorption experiments revealed the lifetimes of the excited states. These lifetimes, along with the pathways for electronic relaxation, were key to evaluating whether the materials could perform useful work in light-driven systems. The findings showed efficient charge transfer processes and photostability under continuous irradiation, both important markers of their practical viability.

The computational results supported the experimental data, helping to identify which ligand modifications most directly influenced excited-state dynamics and charge transfer efficiency. The charge transfer analysis revealed that ligand modifications could tune the energy levels and promote desired excited-state properties, an essential quality for solar and optoelectronic functions.

Towards Practical Light-Driven Materials

This work is significant in its goal of creating stable, tunable materials for photonic applications based on abundant and affordable elements. The ability to fine-tune manganese complexes through ligand design offers a promising route to sustainable materials for energy and electronics.

With further refinement, these findings could contribute to developing light-responsive technologies that are more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than current systems based on rarer metals.

Journal Reference

Kronenberger S., et al. (2025). A manganese(I) complex with a 190 ns metal-to-ligand charge transfer lifetime. Nature Communications 16, 7850. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-63225-4, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-63225-4