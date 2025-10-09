AXT Appointed An Official Reseller for Stratasys 3D Printing Solutions in Australia

AXT PTY LTD, a leading supplier of high-end scientific and industrial equipment in Australia and New Zealand, is proud to announce its appointment as a Reseller for Stratasys, the global leader in polymer 3D printing solutions.

This new partnership marks a significant expansion of AXT’s advanced manufacturing portfolio, enabling it to offer Stratasys’ industry-leading 3D printing technologies to customers across sectors including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, education, manufacturing and research.

“We are excited to partner with Stratasys, a name synonymous with quality, verstaility, and performance in additive manufacturing,” said Richard Trett, Managing Director of AXT. “This appointment aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the best technologies to drive innovation and productivity. Stratasys’ comprehensive range of 3D printers will empower Australian manufacturing with unmatched precision and reliability.”

Stratasys is known for its robust and versatile 3D printing systems, including FDM®, PolyJet™, SAF™, and stereolithography technologies. These solutions support rapid prototyping, tooling, and end-use part production, offering unprecedented speed, accuracy and material versatility.

As a Stratasys distributor, AXT will provide:

Sales and application support for the Stratasys FDM, PolyJet and P3-DLP full product range

Consultation for optimal additive manufacturing solutions

Installation and technical servicing by factory-certified engineers

Delivery of operator basic and advanced certification / training

Product demonstrations and sample part production

“We are thrilled to welcome AXT as a partner in the region,” said Fred Fischer, General Manager Australia / New Zealand at Stratasys. “Their proven expertise, customer focus, and technical capability make them an ideal partner to drive customer understanding, adoption, and success in Australia.”

AXT will kick off the new relationship with an open day at AXT’s Sydney office on 23 October (9.30 am to 4.00 pm). This event will showcase five of Stratasys’ high-end 3D printing systems spanning, PolyJet, Programmable PhotoPolymerization (P3-DLP) and Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) which are ideal for rapid prototyping, full-colur model printing, production tooling, and low-volume / high-mix production. Stratasys experts will be on hand to provide advice and insights.

AXT will them promote Stratasys solutions at the upcoming Australian National Fabrication Facility (ANFF) Forum in October and the µTAS 2025 event in November. This strategic partnership reinforces AXT’s position as a trusted supplier of advanced technologies, while offering local customers greater access to world-class additive manufacturing solutions. Furthermore, it reinforced AXT’s position as Australia’s most diverse supplier of 3D printing solutions, catering for everything from custom 3D printing materials, through to printing system all the way to quality control.

Elevate Additive with Stratasys Play

Video Credit: AXT PTY LTD