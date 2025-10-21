Accelerating Fusion Energy Development with DOE’s New National Strategy

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) released its Fusion Science and Technology (FS&T) Roadmap, a national strategy to accelerate the development and commercialization of fusion energy on the most rapid, responsible timeline in history. The Roadmap defines DOE's Build–Innovate–Grow strategy to align public investment and private innovation to deliver commercial fusion power to the grid by the mid-2030s.

This effort advances President Trump's Executive Order Unleashing American Energy, reinforcing the Administration's commitment to expand domestic energy production and restore U.S. energy dominance. By accelerating progress toward commercial fusion power, DOE is strengthening America's grid, rebuilding critical supply chains, and securing a new era of abundant, reliable, American-made energy.

"The Fusion Science and Technology Roadmap brings unprecedented coordination across America's fusion enterprise," said Energy Department Under Secretary for Science Dr. Darío Gil. "For the first time, DOE, industry, and our National Labs will be aligned with a shared purpose-to accelerate the path to commercial fusion power and strengthen America's leadership in energy innovation. Thanks to President Trump's leadership, the Department is streamlining the full strength of the U.S. scientific and industrial base to deliver fusion energy faster than ever before."

The FS&T Roadmap was unveiled as part of a series of U.S. Fusion Energy Enterprise Events being held this week in Washington, D.C. this week. The Summit brings together leaders from government, industry, and academia to discuss the future of American fusion energy.

Developed with input from more than 600 scientists, engineers, and industry stakeholders, the Roadmap identifies the key research, materials, and technology gaps that must be closed to realize a Fusion Pilot Plant (FPP) and strengthen U.S. leadership in the global fusion industry.

The FS&T Roadmap establishes a unified strategy for the U.S. fusion enterprise built around three primary drivers:

Build critical infrastructure to close fusion materials and technology gaps;

Innovate through advanced research, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence; and

Grow the U.S. fusion ecosystem through public-private partnerships, regional manufacturing hubs, and workforce development.

"Fusion is real, near, and ready for coordinated action," said Jean Paul Allain, Associate Director of DOE's Office of Fusion Energy Sciences. "This roadmap provides the strategic foundation for building the scientific, technical, and industrial base needed to ensure American leadership in commercial fusion on an ambitious timeline."

With more than $9 billion in private investment already advancing burning-plasma demonstrations and prototype reactor designs, DOE is coordinating a national effort to close the remaining technical gaps-spanning materials, plasma systems, fuel cycles, and plant engineering. Through the Build–Innovate–Grow strategy, DOE and its partners across national laboratories, industry, universities, and allied nations are strengthening domestic supply chains, advancing fusion science, and securing America's leadership in the race to deliver commercial fusion energy. The Roadmap outlines DOE's plan to address these challenges through coordinated investments in six core fusion science and technology areas: structural materials, plasma-facing components, confinement systems, fuel cycle, blankets, and plant engineering and integration.

The activities outlined in the Fusion S&T Roadmap are focused on prioritizing strategic directions for the DOE to further collaborate with the US Fusion Industry. DOE's ability to support this Roadmap's milestones and timelines of scaling up the domestic fusion private sector by the 2030s is contingent on the development of future public private partnerships. This Roadmap is not committing DOE to specific funding levels, and future funding will be subject to Congressional appropriations.