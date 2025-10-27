JVL Adds 400 W Version to New Generation MAC Series Integrated Servomotors

As part of its new generation MAC series, JVL’s MAC404 features completely revised software and redesigned hardware that together elevate performance, efficiency and adaptability, as well as reduce cost in industrial automation. Available with full application support from Mclennan in the UK, this new model will deliver 400 W power with 1200 W peak in a compact 63x63 mm frame, and with a new absolute multi-turn encoder, will sustain a 100 % duty cycle and 24/7 operation for unlimited production down-time. A built-in industrial Ethernet interface with six protocols offers seamless PLC integration with major PLC producers. A wide choice of options including built in brake, IP67 protection, STO connector with SoE, wireless comms’ interfacing, CANopen, IO Link, and more combine to make the MAC404 an excellent selection for a wide range of automation applications.

Image Credit: Mclennan

The new MAC404 is powered from 115 or 230 VAC (optional 48 VDC). With motor speeds to 3000 rpm (3600 max.), rated torque is 1.27 Nm with 3.83 peak. The machine distributed, integrated drive and controller design eliminates the need for large control cabinets. Through the MAC404 series, models available cover IP42 and IP66 housings with and without fitted brakes - with overall lengths of 170 mm and 203 mm respectively. With only power and communication connections to manage through industry standard M12 connectors, the integrated servomotor offers reduced commissioning effort, cost and time. Furthermore, the new more compact hardware and software optimized MAC404 has been realized at reduced production cost, with savings passed to customers.

Along with other models in the new MAC series, offering power ratings of 750, 1000 and 1500 W, the MAC404 features a new, faster processor that delivers precise, rapid control that is perfectly suited to highthroughput production applications. For seamless machine integration, JVL servomotors can be configured directly from a PLC with function blocks available for Siemens and Rockwell Automation or programed with JVL's MacTalk software. A complete range of accessories, as part of an inclusive support service from Mclennan, include gear units, additional software, power supplies and cables.

Mclennan offers comprehensive application support for JVL, including product selection, motor sizing, and system integration across the Danish motion control leader’s full range. As a distributor for several motion control manufacturers, Mclennan also provides custom-built stepper and servo automation solutions, from individual components to complete systems.