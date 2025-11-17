Compass Wire Cloth Highlights Custom-Fabricated Edge Screens for High-Performance Industrial Screening

Compass Wire Cloth, a North American leading manufacturer of separation, sifting, and screening solutions, highlights its Custom-Fabricated Edge Screens designed to deliver superior performance and longevity in demanding screening environments. Built for precision and durability, these fabricated edge screens are engineered to meet exact OEM specifications while enhancing efficiency across a wide range of industries.

Image Credit: Compass Wire Cloth

Each screen is constructed using high-quality materials, including stainless steel, carbon steel, and synthetic mesh options such as polyester and nylon. The edge types are equally diverse, ranging from bonded and polyester to high-temperature Nomex®, vinyl, and heavy-duty metal edges, ensuring compatibility with a variety of processing applications. This broad material selection allows Compass Wire Cloth to tailor screens to the specific operational and environmental requirements of industries such as mining, aggregate, food processing, chemical production, plastics, and agriculture.

The bonded edge, made of cotton webbing and heat-activated adhesive, is approved for indirect food contact and ideal for sanitary applications. It offers an economical solution with operating temperatures up to 300 °F. Vinyl edges are also bacteria-proof and washable, supporting the hygiene standards of food-grade processing environments. For extreme heat, Nomex® edges withstand temperatures up to 600 °F, making them ideal for high-temperature material handling. Polyester edges offer a permanent bond to synthetic meshes without sewing, improving edge integrity and reducing failure points.

Compass Wire Cloth’s metal edge screens utilize advanced welding and forming techniques to fuse screen cloth to durable edge metals, creating a rugged bond that can endure high pressure, vibration, and abrasive materials. Options include welded and spot-welded construction for robust performance.

Designed with reinforced edges to prevent unraveling and maintain screen tension, these fabricated screens offer enhanced durability, longer service life, and improved screening accuracy. Custom fit to match OEM frames, they reduce installation time and minimize maintenance-related downtime.

To further optimize performance, screens can be outfitted with a range of optional features. Stainless steel grommets allow for secure and long-lasting frame mounting. Heat-sealed centers and laterals, made from the same material as the screen edge, help maintain structural integrity and ensure uniform tension across the surface. Sewn-on flaps help keep material on the screen and prevent contamination between decks. Additional patches - extra edge material sewn onto high-wear areas - extend the mesh’s life by absorbing the initial impact from screened material.

Whether used for scalping, sizing, or dewatering, Compass Wire Cloth’s fabricated edge screens provide consistent performance across applications. Every screen is made to order and developed in close collaboration with Compass Wire Cloth’s in-house application engineers. This customer-first approach ensures each screen is purpose-built to the product and process, providing unmatched reliability and throughput performance.