Building on Success… Zygo's NEW Qualifire® Laser Interferometer

For more than 50 years, phase-shifting interferometry has been the technology of choice for high-precision surface form metrology instruments. These interferometers provide fast and reliable measurements of surface form error and transmitted wavefront of optical components, systems, and assemblies. From research environments to a wide range of industrial applications, laser interferometers offer high levels of data traceability for quality assurance and post-production analysis. They have become an integral part of the manufacturing process.

Zygo’s Qualifire represents a leap forward for laser interferometers by providing solutions to known challenges for instruments of this type.

A New Approach to Phase Shifting Interferometry

Common to optical metrology in many modern systems, the Fizeau design uses a fixed, on-axis coherent point source to illuminate the interferometric cavity. For the most part, it works very well. While phase-shifting and fixed illumination remain the gold standard, Zygo is always looking for improvements and has explored the benefits of dynamic illumination with the new Flying Spot option.

The Qualifire laser interferometer offers many novel, new features.

Flying Spot: new Coherent Artifact Reduction technique

Plano Cavity Autofocus

Stable Zoom

Smart Accessories

Qualifire - High Functionality in a Streamlined Design

Qualifire is available with either a 4-inch aperture or a smallest-in-class 6-inch aperture. Some Qualifire versions weigh less than 50 pounds (23 kg) making this instrument much easier to move - which is especially helpful when the test part cannot be brought to the instrument.

Another weight and spacing advantage is an internal Phase Measuring Receptacle (PMR). This eliminates potential damage to the PZT stacks inside the PMR when the unit is moved. Other improvements include easy-grasp handles and a convenient, easy-to-access On/Off switch.

In addition, the optical leg is sealed, providing additional protection for dust that accumulates over time and can add to artifacts in the system. This layout also makes service easier. Even the laser can be changed without disturbing any of the optical components.

Every facet of the trusted Zygo Verifire has been rethought with user experience and confidence in metrology in mind to bring you the new Qualifire product line.

