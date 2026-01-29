JEC World 2026: Schütz Presents High-Performance Lightweight Structures

From 10 to 12 March 2026, Schütz Composites will be presenting its extensive Cormaster® portfolio at JEC World in Paris (Hall 6, Booth E55). The versatile honeycomb materials made of aramid paper are designed for demanding lightweight construction applications in aerospace, vehicle construction, industry and racing sports; production redundancies ensure outstanding supply security and consistently high quality.

Cormaster® honeycomb material, made from aramid paper, has outstanding mechanical strength and minimal weight. Image Credit: Schütz

The Cormaster® high-tech material is shaped into a hexagonal or over-expanded cell structure in a high-precision process. The geometry gives the material an extremely low weight combined with high strength and resistance to moisture, oils and kerosene, a combination of properties that makes Cormaster® solutions ideal for demanding tasks.

At JEC, Schütz will be presenting its entire range of honeycomb materials, including milled and thermally formed variants as well as sandwich panels and engineered panels. The panels are produced in multi-stage presses or, if required, cured in large-capacity autoclaves at pressures of up to 8 bar and temperatures of up to 250 °C. The sensitive prepregs are processed in an ISO Class 7 clean room – a decisive advantage for complex structural components.

Cormaster® material can be used in a wide range of applications, from load-bearing structural components in aircraft cabins to components in vehicle construction, industry and motor racing. It is also used in high-performance maritime projects: many parts of the racing yacht Malizia – Seaexplorer skippered by German IMOCA sailor Boris Herrmann are made of Cormaster®.

Continuous Investment Secures the Highest Standards

Schütz continuously invests in modern manufacturing technologies to increase process stability and quality in the composite sector. In recent years, the composite specialist has expanded production capacities and installed new equipment at its locations, including an additional automated production line at the headquarters in Selters. A new, additional sandwich panel press went into operation in the first quarter of 2026, further boosting system redundancy.

Simultaneously, Schütz is optimizing existing systems through targeted investments in state-of-the-art sensor and control technology. This gives the company even more high-precision control over manufacturing tolerances and allows complex manufacturing processes to be implemented with an exceptional degree of efficiency.

Wide Range of Manufacturing Capabilities and Customized Solutions

With its own model and mould making facilities and extensive machining capabilities, including CNC machining, automated potting processes and clean room conditions, Schütz offers a wide range of engineering and production services to meet individual requirements.

Visitors can find Schütz from 10 to 12 March 2026 in Hall 6, Booth E55 at the Paris Nord-Villepinte Exhibition Centre.