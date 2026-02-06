Posted in | News | Materials Science

Centrifuge Cell Windows Now Offered in Sapphire and Quartz

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Meller OpticsFeb 6 2026

High precision sapphire and quartz centrifuge cell windows for use in Beckman® Coulter analytical ultracentrifugation (AUC) centrifuges that provide users with greater flexibility when configuring experiments have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc. of Providence, RI.

Image Credit: Meller Optics, Inc.

What Are Centrifuge Cell Windows

Related Stories

Centrifuge cell windows are precision optical windows installed in centrifuge cells to allow visual or optical access while withstanding high rotational forces, pressure, and chemical exposure.

They must maintain optical clarity and structural integrity at high speeds, making material choice and surface quality critical.

Meller Sapphire Centrifuge Cell Windows are mechanically robust and provide superior stiffness and durability to withstand extreme centrifugal forces while preserving optical performance in common wavelength ranges. Quartz cell windows offer excellent UV transmission which is ideal for absorbance-based measurements across commonly used UV and visible wavelengths.

Why Sapphire and Quartz Are Used

Sapphire is chosen for centrifuge cell windows because of its extreme hardness, high strength, and resistance to abrasion and chemicals under high-G conditions.

Quartz is used when excellent optical transmission, thermal stability, and lower cost are required, while still providing reliable performance in centrifuge environments.

Featuring a scribed arrow on the edges to project the optic axis and simplify installation alignment, Meller Sapphire and Quartz Centrifuge Cell Windows measure 19.03 mm dia. ±0.03 mm by 5 mm thick ±0.10 mm and are offered plano; with chamfers 0.35 mm x 45 degrees in two places, and have a 30-10 scratch-dig surface finish. Custom sizes are also available.

Meller Sapphire and Quartz Centrifuge Cell Windows are priced according to material and quantity. Distributor inquiries are invited.

Source:

Meller Optics

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Editorial Highlights

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback