Centrifuge Cell Windows Now Offered in Sapphire and Quartz

High precision sapphire and quartz centrifuge cell windows for use in Beckman® Coulter analytical ultracentrifugation (AUC) centrifuges that provide users with greater flexibility when configuring experiments have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc. of Providence, RI.

What Are Centrifuge Cell Windows

Centrifuge cell windows are precision optical windows installed in centrifuge cells to allow visual or optical access while withstanding high rotational forces, pressure, and chemical exposure.

They must maintain optical clarity and structural integrity at high speeds, making material choice and surface quality critical.

Meller Sapphire Centrifuge Cell Windows are mechanically robust and provide superior stiffness and durability to withstand extreme centrifugal forces while preserving optical performance in common wavelength ranges. Quartz cell windows offer excellent UV transmission which is ideal for absorbance-based measurements across commonly used UV and visible wavelengths.

Why Sapphire and Quartz Are Used

Sapphire is chosen for centrifuge cell windows because of its extreme hardness, high strength, and resistance to abrasion and chemicals under high-G conditions.

Quartz is used when excellent optical transmission, thermal stability, and lower cost are required, while still providing reliable performance in centrifuge environments.

Featuring a scribed arrow on the edges to project the optic axis and simplify installation alignment, Meller Sapphire and Quartz Centrifuge Cell Windows measure 19.03 mm dia. ±0.03 mm by 5 mm thick ±0.10 mm and are offered plano; with chamfers 0.35 mm x 45 degrees in two places, and have a 30-10 scratch-dig surface finish. Custom sizes are also available.

Meller Sapphire and Quartz Centrifuge Cell Windows are priced according to material and quantity. Distributor inquiries are invited.