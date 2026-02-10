A Quick Stretch Switches this Polymer’s Capacity to Transport Heat

Most materials have an inherent capacity to handle heat. Plastic, for instance, is typically a poor thermal conductor, whereas materials like marble move heat more efficiently. If you were to place one hand on a marble countertop and the other on a plastic cutting board, the marble would conduct more heat away from your hand, creating a colder sensation compared to the plastic.

Image Credit: MIT, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Typically, a material’s thermal conductivity cannot be changed without re-manufacturing it. But MIT engineers have now found that a relatively common material can switch its thermal conductivity. Simply stretching the material quickly dials up its heat conductance, from a baseline similar to that of plastic to a higher capacity closer to that of marble. When the material springs back to its unstretched form, it returns to its plastic-like properties.

The thermally reversible material is an olefin block copolymer – a soft and flexible polymer that is used in a wide range of commercial products. The team found that when the material is quickly stretched, its ability to conduct heat more than doubles. This transition occurs within just 0.22 seconds, which is the fastest thermal switching that has been observed in any material.

This material could be used to engineer systems that adapt to changing temperatures in real time. For instance, switchable fibers could be woven into apparel that normally retains heat. When stretched, the fabric would instantly conduct heat away from a person’s body to cool them down. Similar fibers can be built into laptops and infrastructure to keep devices and buildings from overheating. The researchers are working on further optimizing the polymer and on engineering new materials with similar properties.

“We need cheap and abundant materials that can quickly adapt to environmental temperature changes,” says Svetlana Boriskina, principal research scientist in MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering. “Now that we’ve seen this thermal switching, this changes the direction where we can look for and build new adaptive materials.”

Boriskina and her colleagues have published their results in a study appearing today in the journal Advanced Materials. The study’s co-authors include Duo Xu, Buxuan Li, You Lyu, and Vivian Santamaria-Garcia of MIT, and Yuan Zhu of Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, China.

Elastic Chains

The key to the new phenomenon is that when the material is stretched, its microscopic structures align in ways that suddenly allow heat to travel through easily, increasing the material’s thermal conductivity. In its unstretched state, the same microstructures are tangled and bunched, effectively blocking heat’s path.

As it happens, Boriskina and her colleagues didn’t set out to find a heat-switching material. They were initially looking for more sustainable alternatives to spandex, which is a synthetic fabric made from petroleum-based plastics that is traditionally difficult to recycle. As a potential replacement, the team was investigating fibers made from a different polymer known as polyethylene.

“Once we started working with the material, we realized it had other properties that were more interesting than the fact that it was elastic,” Boriskina says. “What makes polyethylene unique is it has this backbone of carbon atoms arranged along a simple chain. And carbon is a very good conductor of heat.”

The microstructure of most polymer materials, including polyethylene, contains many carbon chains. However, these chains exist in a messy, spaghetti-like tangle known as an amorphous phase. Despite the fact that carbon is a good heat conductor, the disordered arrangement of chains typically impedes heat flow. Polyethylene and most other polymers, therefore, generally have low thermal conductivity.

In previous work, MIT Professor Gang Chen and his collaborators found ways to untangle the mess of carbon chains and push polyethylene to shift from a disordered amorphous state to a more aligned, crystalline phase. This transition effectively straightened the carbon chains, providing clear highways for heat to flow through and increasing the material’s thermal conductivity. In those experiments however, the switch was permanent; once the material’s phase changed, it could not be reversed.

As Boriskina’s team explored polyethylene, they also considered other closely related materials, including olefin block copolymer (OBC). OBC is predominantly an amorphous material, made from highly tangled chains of carbon and hydrogen atoms. Scientists had therefore assumed that OBC would exhibit low thermal conductivity. If its conductance could be increased, it would likely be permanent, similar to polyethylene.

But when the team carried out experiments to test the elasticity of OBC, they found something quite different.

“As we stretched and released the material, we realized that its thermal conductivity was really high when it was stretched and lower when it was relaxed, over thousands of cycles,” says study co-author and MIT graduate student Duo Xu. “This switch was reversible, while the material stayed mostly amorphous. That was unexpected.”

A Stretchy Mess

The team then took a closer look at OBC, and how it might be changing as it was stretched. The researchers used a combination of X-ray and Raman spectroscopy to observe the material’s microscopic structure as they stretched and relaxed it repeatedly. They observed that, in its unstretched state, the material consists mainly of amorphous tangles of carbon chains, with just a few islands of ordered, crystalline domains scattered here and there. When stretched, the crystalline domains seemed to align and the amorphous tangles straightened out, similar to what Gang Chen observed in polyethylene.

However, rather than transitioning entirely into a crystalline phase, the straightened tangles stayed in their amorphous state. In this way, the team found that the tangles were able to switch back and forth, from straightened to bunched and back again, as the material was stretched and relaxed repeatedly.

“Our material is always in a mostly amorphous state; it never crystallizes under strain,” Xu notes. “So it leaves you this opportunity to go back and forth in thermal conductivity a thousand times. It’s very reversible.”

The team also found that this thermal switching happens extremely fast: The material’s thermal conductivity more than doubled within just 0.22 seconds of being stretched.

“The resulting difference in heat dissipation through this material is comparable to a tactile difference between touching a plastic cutting board versus a marble countertop,” Boriskina says.

She and her colleagues are now taking the results of their experiments and working them into models to see how they can tweak a material’s amorphous structure, to trigger an even bigger change when stretched.

“Our fibers can quickly react to dissipate heat, for electronics, fabrics, and building infrastructure.” Boriskina says. “If we could make further improvements to switch their thermal conductivity from that of plastic to that closer to diamond, it would have a huge industrial and societal impact.”

This research was supported, in part, by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Office of Naval Research Global via Tec de Monterrey, MIT Evergreen Graduate Innovation Fellowship, MathWorks MechE Graduate Fellowship, and the MIT-SUSTech Centers for Mechanical Engineering Research and Education, and carried out, in part, with the use of MIT.nano and ISN facilities.