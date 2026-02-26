Posted in | News | Business

Ulbrich Announces Hiring of Matt Lappen as Vice President of Distribution

Wallingford, Conn. (January 28, 2026) – Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, a global leader in precision metals, announced the hiring of Matt Lappen as Vice President, Distribution Group.

In this role, Lappen will lead Ulbrich’s distribution group, overseeing its network of metal service centers across North America and Europe. He will work closely with division leadership to support focused growth, operational alignment, and consistent value delivery to customers.

“Matt brings a strong commercial background, and a clear understanding of how our distribution businesses support customers and markets,” said Gregg Boucher, Chief Operating Officer. “His experience and leadership approach position him well to guide our distribution group as we continue to grow and reinforce collaboration across Ulbrich.”

Prior to joining Ulbrich, Lappen spent more than 20 years in senior commercial leadership roles at Ametek, Inc., most recently serving as Divisional Vice President of Sales and Marketing. His background spans sales leadership, product management, regional sales management, and business development within the metals industry.

The hiring reflects Ulbrich’s continued focus on strengthening leadership across its core businesses, including reroll, distribution, and wire, to support growth, consistency, and collaboration throughout the organization.

 

Image Credit: Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc.

About Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc.

Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc. is a fourth generation, family owned and operated, global manufacturer of precision metal products. Ulbrich processes over 180 unique alloys into custom strip, shaped wire, fine wire, sheet, plate, bar, foil & PV ribbon products used for automotive, aerospace, energy, medical, chemical, and electrical applications.

 

