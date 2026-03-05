Metrohm USA Announces Grand Opening of New, Innovation-Focused Houston Facility

Metrohm USA is proud to announce the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of its brand-new Houston facility on March 24, 2026.

Image Credit: Metrohm USA

After years of operating from leased space in the region, this move marks a significant milestone and transition into a custom-built, company-owned building designed to accelerate technical innovation, deepen customer engagement, and support long-term regional growth.

The transition from renting to owning reflects Metrohm’s continued commitment to the Houston market. The new 15,000-square-foot facility is strategically located to keep Metrohm’s specialized technical teams at the center of the industries they serve.

Driving Local Innovation & Technical Excellence

Full-time laboratory staff support application development and live product demonstrations, collaborating closely with customers to address tightening regulatory requirements and critical operational parameters. This application-led, local engagement helps drive practical innovation tailored to real-world challenges in the Gulf Coast region. In addition, a full-time technical trainer keeps both our local teams current and helps meet the training needs of our customers in the area.

"Houston has been a key market for us for years. It has always been a place where our team and our customers collaborate closely on the next generation of analytical challenges," said Ed Colihan, President & CEO at Metrohm USA. "Investing in this permanent home allows us to scale our technical resources and training capabilities. While the building's sustainable design reflects our corporate values, the real impact comes from the innovation that happens when our experts work side-by-side with our customers to solve complex problems."

Commitment to Sustainability

Supporting these technical operations is an industry-leading sustainability profile. The facility features an extensive solar array designed to provide 98 % coverage of the building's total electricity consumption. By generating the vast majority of its own power, Metrohm is committing to reducing its carbon footprint.

Facility Highlights & Grand Opening

The floor plan was carefully designed to reflect the growing needs of the Houston area. It features:

Customer Experience Centers: Dedicated spaces for customer demonstrations and hands-on technical training.

Dedicated spaces for customer demonstrations and hands-on technical training. Expansive Training Space: A primary training room designed to seat 48 people.

A primary training room designed to seat 48 people. Technical Operations: A dedicated service depot and 500-square-foot staging area that serves as a local hub for the Houston service team, enabling efficient equipment preparation and responsive customer support.

A dedicated service depot and 500-square-foot staging area that serves as a local hub for the Houston service team, enabling efficient equipment preparation and responsive customer support. Future-Proofing: 2,300 square feet of reserved expansion space to accommodate Metrohm’s continued growth.

Members of the press and customers are invited to attend the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 10 am on March 24, 2026 at 11034 Bay Commerce Dr, Houston, TX 77034. Lunch will be served and attendees will get the chance to tour the new facility and speak with company leadership. If you’d like to attend, please sign up here.