GC Product Division Celebrates 70th Anniversary, European and World Premieres Underscore Progress in Laboratory Analytics

Today, analytica opens its doors in Munich from March 24th to 27th. Shimadzu, a global supplier of analytical measurement and testing equipment, is once again present at the world's leading trade fair – and delighted to be celebrating another anniversary so soon after its 150th birthday last year: the 70th anniversary of its gas chromatography (GC) product line.

The new gas chromatograph Nexis GC-2060. Image Credit: Shimadzu

Tradition Meets Progress – For More Than 150 Years

Whether it was the first Japanese X-ray image in 1896 – just a few months after the discovery of X-rays in general – or a Nobel Prize for groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry for Koichi Tanaka: Shimadzu has repeatedly pioneered new developments over the past century and a half. The year 2026 now marks a significant anniversary for the gas chromatography product line: The first gas chromatograph was developed in Japan in 1956 and is therefore celebrating its 70th birthday this year.

Innovations for Europe and the World

Shimadzu wants to further build on this success story with the introduction of a series of new products which are to be presented at analytica. The new Nexis GC-2060 gas chromatograph is designed for the entire spectrum of GC applications, from routine analyzes to highly complex investigations in environmental, chemical and process analytics. This wide range of applications, coupled with high speed and sensitive detection, makes the GC-2060 the new flagship in Shimadzu's GC product line.

The modern, automated and practice-oriented Nexera-IC ion chromatography (IC) system transforms ion chromatography from a labour-intensive bottleneck into a predictable, efficient routine process. Automation, fewer manual steps and generally very user-friendly operation conserve resources and save valuable time for other laboratory activities.

Another addition to the portfolio is the PL-40 plate loader, an accessory for LC and LC-MS systems that enables automated plate feeding, further increasing sample throughput.

The crowning glory, so to speak, is the new MultiNA II MCE-301 microchip electrophoresis system which comes with a simple and smart workflow, a user-friendly design and a broad, expandable range of applications.

More Than Hard - and Software

In addition to measuring instrument technology, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of HPLC and UHPLC columns, GC columns, vials and other aftermarket products - including laboratory consumables and reagents - that make laboratory processes more efficient and optimize workflows. Accordingly, Shimadzu is also presenting innovations like a new kit for high-throughput screening of sickle cell anaemia, NeoSickle NS540, and a middleware solution, LabGateway, for optimizing data management and workflows. Moreover, the ClinMass® add-on set for antimycotics in serum or plasma for LC-MS/MS, CE-marked under IVDR (EU) 2017/746, was recently officially confirmed as the first IVDR-certified kit compatible with Shimadzu's CLAM series. This combination enables users in clinical laboratories to quickly and easily establish IVD-compliant test procedures.

Shimadzu has always placed great importance on the quality of individual components, whether they are gratings and mirrors for spectroscopy or, for example, turbomolecular pumps. The latter create the vacuum required for applications in semiconductor and solar cell manufacturing and are also available as standalone solutions. For this reason, Shimadzu Group Company Infraserv Vakuumservice GmbH will also be represented at the large Shimadzu booth this year.

Last but not least, at analytica visitors will have the opportunity to address individual questions in personal discussions with experts from the fields of LC-MS, GC-MS, EDX, ICP, UV, HPLC, food analysis and TOC, and to exchange ideas about possible applications and solutions.

"With a clear view of our customers' needs, Shimadzu delivers innovations that simplify work, accelerate discovery and safeguard society - now and into the future", says Nils Garnebode, Senior Manager Marketing Europe at Shimadzu Europa GmbH.

You can find Shimadzu at its usual location in Hall A1, Booths 501 and 502.