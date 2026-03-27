Nexis GC-2060: The Culmination of 70 Years of GC Development

To celebrate the 70th birthday of its gas chromatography (GC) product line, Shimadzu announces the release of the Nexis GC-2060 gas chromatograph, the flagship model in its GC lineup. Featuring detectors that deliver world-class sensitivity, it offers high analytical performance, reduces operational complexities for users, enhances analysis efficiency through intuitive workflow support functions and decreases maintenance time.

The new gas chromatograph Nexis GC-2060 by Shimadzu. Image Credit: Shimadzu

GCs are widely used analytical instruments in research and development as well as quality control across fields such as chemistry, pharmaceuticals, energy, food, and environmental. In recent years, demand for gas analysis has grown significantly, driven by the development of new energy technologies and ongoing Green Transformation (GX) initiatives aimed at achieving carbon neutrality. As analytical requirements continue to evolve, there is a strong demand for easy-to-operate instruments that simultaneously reduce operational complexities while delivering maximum performance.

The Nexis GC-2060 supports both routine and ad-hoc analyzes through a range of workflow support functions tailored to operational needs – from automating analytical tasks to on-demand operation that analyzes exactly what is needed, when it is needed. Productivity is further enhanced by a sample injection port and column oven capable of rapid heating and cooling, detectors that stabilize quickly at startup, and maintenance features designed for ease of use, all of which help to maximize uptime and productivity. This year marks the 70th anniversary of Shimadzu’s development of Japan’s first gas chromatograph in 1956. Building on this long legacy of innovation, the company remains committed to advancing research and development as well as quality control across a wide range of fields through high-performance, easy-to-use products.

Features

High-Speed Trace Analysis with Detectors Offering World-Class Sensitivity

The sensitivity of the flame ionization detector (FID), used for analyzing organic compounds, has been enhanced by about 20 % over previous models (minimum detection limit: 1.0 pgC/sec). The thermal conductivity detector (TCD), suitable for inorganic gases, has been improved by 25 % (minimum detection limit: 300 pg/mL). Both deliver state-of-the-art performance and offer exceptional stability, enabling rapid analysis even with frequent instrument start-ups and shutdowns. This improves energy efficiency and enhances operational safety.

Improved Operational Efficiency Through Simple Operations

Multiple sample injection ports have sometimes been required for different types of analyzes. The newly developed sample injection port – Multi Mode Injection Port (MMI) – addresses this issue by featuring five distinct injection modes, versatility that allows a single GC to accommodate a wide range of analytical needs. For example, the system supports large-volume injection for pesticide analysis in food and environmental applications as well as split injection for biofuel evaluation in the energy sector. Its unique low-thermal-mass design reduces cooling time during maintenance from 40 minutes to just 5 minutes. In addition, with a single press of the maintenance button on the GC main unit, the system automatically controls temperature, gas flow, and other parameters, helping to minimize procedural errors. Last but not least, the instrument features an ECO Idling function that analyzes usage patterns and recommends optimal instrument operating schedules based on workload. This helps to reduce operational costs related to gas and electricity consumption without compromising user convenience.

Continuously Evolving Expandability

While maintaining the same footprint as previous models, the GC-2060 expands the number of pretreatment units, sample injection ports, and detectors that can be installed. This enables highly flexible system configurations tailored to diverse needs, such as parallel operation with dual-line analysis using the same setup, multi-application coverage with a single GC, and high-speed analysis. In addition to conventional operation, the FID supports a cylinder-free mode that uses only hydrogen and oxygen generated from pure water. This reduces barriers to GC adoption by minimizing capital investment in cylinder-related equipment and lowering management workload, thereby reducing operational costs.