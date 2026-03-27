Shimadzu’s Design Craftech - Fusing Traditional Kyoto Craft Techniques with Industrial Production

Shimadzu Corporation, which was celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2025, has a long history of involvement with traditional Kyoto crafts dating back to its origins as a maker of Buddhist altar fittings. Based on the company’s founding spirit of “We will gladly undertake the manufacture of whatsoever you may request of us,” techniques such as lacquering and copper plate processing were applied to create physics and chemistry instruments during Shimadzu’s early years. This quality of handiwork has been handed down in unbroken succession to the high-precision, small-lot, high-variety industrial products that we manufacture today.

Shimadzu’s current concept models, symbolizing the merger of traditional Japanese handicraft with modern industrial production. Image Credit: Shimadzu

By fusing traditional Kyoto craft techniques with industrial products and working with Kyoto’s master artisans, Shimadzu has created several concept models of unique one-of-a-kind products that can be used and cherished down through the ages.

Two of the current concept models – the LC and the GC – can be seen live during analytica at the Shimadzu booth (Hall A1, booth 501) in Munich from March 24th to March 27th.

Liquid Chromatography (LC)

LC instruments are used for the separation, quantitative and qualitative analysis of liquid mixtures. They come into play in a wide range of fields, including chemistry, pharmaceuticals, the environment, and the food industry.

A unit decorated with fluid patterns was made to represent the principles of liquid chromatography. Lacquer and metal foil, which can be enjoyed as they change over time, were used for this instrument, which was designed so that the longer it is utilized the more attached you become to it. Further, incorporating a culture of repair, in which cracks are repaired with the kintsugi technique, serves to heighten the value as each repair is made, thereby enabling a design that can foster a long-term sense of trust in an analytical instrument using craft techniques.

Gas Chromatography (GC)

GC instruments analyze gases and volatile liquids. They are used for the separation as well as quantitative and qualitative analysis of mixtures. A feature of such instruments is the separation of components using a carrier gas (mobile phase), and they are employed in a variety of fields, including chemistry, pharmaceuticals, the environment, petroleum, and food.

We used image generation AI to create a pattern based on an original Shimadzu design, which represents the principles of gas analysis. This design was woven using the nishijin-ori silk weaving technique and then applied as a finish to the front door. Tsuiki metalwork has been applied to the handles and the distinctive texture created by working the material by hand produces a sense of luxury. It is also designed so that people can enjoy the way the hues of the baked lacquer change over time. Further, metal foil is applied that changes color with exposure to the air, so the longer it is in use, the deeper the colors become, creating an analytical instrument that will be cherished for a long time.

“The concept model project explores the creation of new value that comes from fusing the values of traditional Kyoto handicrafts that produce high-quality handmade products with industrial products, which involve the manufacture of high-precision mass-produced items. As a long-established science and technology company located in Kyoto, Shimadzu hopes to contribute to promoting local and regional industry by collaborating and communicating with similar well-established local companies,” states the Traditional Craft Production Team at Shimadzu.