The New Nexera IC Ion Chromatograph - Reliable Water Quality Analysis and Reduced Workload Through Smooth Operation

Shimadzu, a leading global supplier of analytical measurement and testing equipment, has recently released the Nexera IC ion chromatograph. Ion chromatographs, used for quantitative analysis of ionic species, are well-suited for testing the quality of tap water, environmental water, and other water samples in accordance with regulatory requirements. Despite its compact size, the Nexera IC offers user-friendly operation and easy maintenance to support routine workflows at water utilities and contract laboratories.

The new Nexera IC ion chromatograph by Shimadzu. Image Credit: Shimadzu

To ensure water safety, various regulations apply to tap and environmental waters. For analyzing ionic substances by targeting inorganic ions (ion analysis), ion chromatographs are used to separate and detect cations and anions in aqueous solutions. Water quality testing is routinely performed by contract laboratories and public testing institutions in accordance with analytical methods specified by laws or regulations. Therefore, systems are expected to be easy to use and deliver full performance even for users without advanced expertise.

The Nexera IC, when used with the optional IC Solution software, offers automatic dilution of high-concentration samples, minimizing the need for repeated analyzes and reducing downtime. IC Solution also enables quick and straightforward identification of abnormal or outlier values, supporting more reliable data interpretation. A new IC Support application, seamlessly integrated within the LabSolutions CDS, assists with daily tasks and makes routine ion chromatography analyzes easier and more efficient. IC Support provides interactive guidance for basic analytical and maintenance procedures, as well as practical troubleshooting support. In addition, Nexera IC’s compact, maintenance-friendly instrument design allows key components to be accessed and replaced with ease.

Features

Space-Saving Design and Easy Maintenance

The Nexera IC integrates all essential ion analysis functions into a compact main unit and powerful control software. With an instrument height of just 50 cm, users can easily monitor eluent levels and install bottles from the front of the system. Its maintenance-friendly design allows pumps, suppressors, autosampler consumables, and other key service parts to be accessed and replaced quickly, reducing downtime. The IC Support app and the optional IC Solution software further streamline workflows through intuitive operation and guided ion chromatography workflows.

Intuitive Interface for Fast Detection of Abnormal Values

Dedicated IC Solution and IC Support software streamline routine tasks in water quality analysis. IC Solution comes preloaded with standard analytical methods and reporting conditions that align with key regulatory requirements. It displays chromatograms and quantitative results for multiple samples on a single screen, including the evaluation of abnormal values, and enables straightforward creation and output of analytical reports.

IC Support, integrated within the LabSolutions CDS, assists with eluent preparation, column installation, and other daily operations. It offers functions such as consumables-usage monitoring, interactive troubleshooting, and step-by-step maintenance videos, and can also be used as an effective training tool for less-experienced operators.

Improved Operational Efficiency Enabled by Smart Automation

IC Solution helps eliminate the need to reprepare samples by automatically diluting and remeasuring any sample the concentration of which exceeds the calibration curve range once analysis has started. In addition, an optional automatic eluent preparation function allows online eluent preparation at three selectable dilution factors, simplifying reagent handling and improving preparation accuracy.

To ensure that even less-experienced operators can run analyzes confidently, the system is equipped with FlowPilot, which automatically controls eluent flow rates before starting an analysis. Working in concert with the column oven temperature, the solvent delivery unit equilibrates the column automatically while minimizing sudden pressure shocks and protecting system components.

As in other Nexera Series instruments, also in the Nexera IC, Shimadzu has realized the concept of “Analytical Intelligence”: hardware and software working together like an expert operator, assessing system status and results, providing feedback to users, and autonomously taking appropriate actions to maintain reliable, high-quality data.

Personal Support for Optimum Productivity

Real efficiency gains come when powerful automation is backed by accessible, expert support – Nexera IC offers both. It combines deep workflow automation with Shimadzu specialists who stand behind it. In addition to the IC Support software, a dedicated support team is available to provide guidance and resolve issues whenever needed. The new ion chromatograph improves operational efficiency by automating key IC workflows, including eluent management, sample pretreatment, start-up, QC checks and data evaluation, while Shimadzu’s personal support helps ensure these capabilities translate into real-world productivity. Together, system and people reduce trial-and-error, shorten implementation time and, where required, help de-risk the transition from an incumbent IC vendor.