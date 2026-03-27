The New Microchip Electrophoresis System MultiNA II MCE-301 - High Sensitivity Detection, Improved Analysis Function and Operability

Shimadzu has recently released the MultiNA II MCE-301 microchip electrophoresis system. By automating the entire process of electrophoresis, which takes more than two hours by hand (creation of gels, dispensing reagents, dispensing sample, separation, dyeing, cleaning of equipment), the company significantly improves the efficiency of genetic analysis operations.

The new microchip electrophoresis system MultiNA II MCE-301 by Shimadzu. Image Credit: Shimadzu

As the successor to MultiNA I MCE-202 (released in 2007), the MultiNA II MCE-301 realizes the calculation of indicators about the deterioration state of RNA and high sensitivity detection using a dedicated reagent kit. It is equipped with a sample addition and a dilution function of the sample under analysis while following the strength of "high sensitivity and high precision, fully automatic analysis of multi-samples." It is sold to universities, research institutions, contract testing companies, and food manufacturers related to medicine, agriculture, pharmacology, science, and engineering.

A microchip electrophoresis system is a system in which DNA/RNA is separated by size (strand length) by electrophoresis using a quartz substrate (microchip) in which a microfluidic path and electrode pattern are formed. It is used for confirmation of mutations in genome editing, quality check of next-generation sequencer (NGS) samples, and genotyping as well as for detection of pathogens and allergic substances in addition to basic research. In particular, NGS is indispensable for gene analysis that continues to grow in double digits in the global market. Genome editing is also used in research and development of pharmaceuticals and functional foods, and the market size of these related technologies has grown by almost twenty percent per year.

From Mach 24th to March 27th, Shimadzu displays the new MultiNA II MCE-301 at the analytica trade fair in Munich, Germany. With that release, Shimadzu supports the dissemination and innovation of genome editing technology, further contributing to the progress of research in the healthcare and GX fields, which are among the company’s priority areas.

Features of the New MultiNA II MCE-301

1. Improved Workflow with Automation

A fully automatic analysis can be initialized by simply registering samples, setting of reagents and samples, and pressing the start button. The time required to start the analysis is only ten minutes. In the previous model, it was not possible to add samples until the analysis of all samples was completed. The new version was improved so that they can be added during the analysis if needed. When analyzing a highly concentrated sample, the dilution step, which was previously manual, is performed by adding an automatic dilution function to the device.

2. Advanced Analysis and Detection Capabilities

This product can calculate the RNA Integrity Index (RII) for the deterioration state of RNA. This makes it possible to quantitatively evaluate the quality of RNA samples. In addition, as a new function for DNA analysis, a "fingerprinting function" was added that automatically determines the presence or absence of target DNA, and a "Grouping analysis function" that classifies samples according to the analysis results. The detection sensitivity to DNA analysis, which was 200 pg/μL in conventional models, was increased to 5 pg/μL by using a new reagent kit (sold separately).

3. Reduced Electricity Consumption to 70 % and Net Water Consumption to 60 %

Power consumption was reduced to seventy percent compared to conventional models. The consumption of pure water is also diminished to the same level, and the environmental impact of waste liquid is lowered. The equipment size has been scaled down to 85 % and the height has been reduced to 73 % allowing installation on an experimental table.

At analytica, you can find Shimadzu in Hall A1, Booth 501 and 502.