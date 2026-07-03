AnalytiChem Continues Global Product Brand Transition for Bernd Kraft, Chem-Lab, and SCP Science

AnalytiChem, manufacturer of specialized chemicals, reagents, accredited standard, equipment and consumables, has announced that the brand transition of its chemical product ranges, currently marketed under the Bernd Kraft, Chem-Lab and SCP SCIENCE brands, to the AnalytiChem global product brand is now in progress.

This next phase in its brand integration strategy reflects the company’s continued growth and evolution toward a single, globally recognized identity, bringing together decades of expertise across its portfolio, while reinforcing consistency, quality and innovation for customers worldwide. This transition is central to AnalytiChem’s broader strategy to consolidate multiple legacy brands into a streamlined portfolio centered on four core trusted product brands: AnalytiChem, Redipor®, OREAS and CONOSTAN®.

By unifying Bernd Kraft, Chem-Lab and SCP Science products under AnalytiChem branded Lab Essentials and Environmental product ranges, the company aims to simplify purchasing processes for its customers and improve brand recognition across international markets. This follows the successful combining of its microbiology ranges under the Redipor brand last year, with subsequent launches of innovative products to its Life Sciences range.

AnalytiChem’s trusted product quality and performance will remain unaffected by the rebranding, with updates limited to labeling and outer packaging. There will be no changes to product composition and documentation, technical specifications, product source or manufacturing processes, unless there is a necessity due to harmonization, or benefits in specifications. Existing part numbers will also remain the same, with a new article code (AC number) introduced alongside to further streamline and simplify product identification and ordering processes for its customers.

Highlighting the importance of a consistent identity as the company expands its global footprint, Courtney Barnes, VP Product and Marketing, AnalytiChem, said, “Bringing together our expertise, innovation and heritage of these three strong brands under one unified global brand allows us to better serve our customers and partners. It makes it easier for them to access the full breadth of our chemicals and reagents portfolio, while maintaining the trusted quality and reliability they expect.”

The integration of the chemicals and reagents portfolio into the AnalytiChem branded product range represents another step in the company‘s journey to combine associated strengths and expand its specialist capabilities. It also complements its other brands: Redipor, providing ready-to-use culture media; CONOSTAN, delivering solutions for the petrochemical industry; and OREAS, offering geochemical reference materials. Combined, AnalytiChem enables labs worldwide to make accurate and impactful measurements in analytical chemistry and microbiology.

AnalytiChem has launched a dedicated webpage with additional detailed information and a comprehensive Q&A on this brand transition, available at: https://www.analytichem.com/bernd-kraft-chem-lab-and-scp-brands-transition-to-analytichem.