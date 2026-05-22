Analytichem Launches US Webshop for Prepared Culture Media Products and Sterile Dyes

AnalytiChem, manufacturer of specialized laboratory equipment, reagents and consumables, has launched a new US webshop, making its Redipor® prepared culture media products available for online purchase in the USA for the first time, alongside its sterile dye range and related products. The new online store gives North American customers easy access to product information, stock availability and credit card ordering through a simple online account setup.

Redipor is AnalytiChem's globally available ready-to-use microbiological media range, sold via email and phone ordering, plus online through its separate European and now new US webshops. Manufactured in the Company's own ISO 9001:2015 certified production facilities in the USA, UK and The Netherlands, Redipor products can be produced in proximity to customers, ensuring stable regional supply chains, speed of availability and reduced transportation impact.

AnalytiChem's Redipor range provides the highest quality, customizable ready-to-use culture media products to support critical applications in Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Environmental, and Healthcare sectors. The portfolio covers a broad selection of media formats, batch sizes and packaging options, including plates, bottles, tubes and vials. It also includes chromogenic and irradiated media, as well as operator broth transfer kits. Products can be fully customized for specific customer requirements and regulatory needs.

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Within the Redipor range, AnalytiChem supplies the industry-leading Colorex™ portfolio of ready-to-use chromogenic culture media plates, based on CHROMagar™ dehydrated media. Through distinctive color changes, this specialized range enables the simple differentiation and identification of bacterial colonies. The chromogenic portfolio includes poured media for 17 recipes, including Colorex STREP A and Candida Plus, supplied in packs of 10 plates. Dehydrated media is also available in some regions.

The new US webshop also offers AnalytiChem's sterile dye range, which plays an important role in animal health, notably in large-scale poultry vaccination programs. Dye-tracking is a simple innovation that reduces human error and streamlines the vaccination process across large batches - improving animal welfare, biosecurity and profitability.

"Launching our new US webshop is an important step in improving access to Redipor prepared media and related products for our North American customers," said Nico van Stallen, Segment Director Life Science & Lab Essentials, AnalytiChem. "By combining online ordering with local manufacturing and a broad customizable product portfolio, we can help customers order more efficiently and support them with reliable supply and fast availability of our products."